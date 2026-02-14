Keegan Bradley, Mary Meeker win pro-am portion of AT&T Pebble Beach

The professionals continue onward at Pebble Beach this weekend but the amateurs time in the California sun has waned.

Keegan Bradley and Mary Meeker claimed a two-stroke lead over the field after 18 holes, and held off a slew of competitors during Round 2 to win the pro-am part of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Two-time PGA Tour champ Akshay Bhatia enjoyed a strong performance Friday shooting an 8-under 64 that lifted he and his partner, Yahoo CEO Guru Gowrappan, on the tournament leaderboard. Ultimately, the Bhatia-Gowrappan could not topple the wire-to-wire winners of Bradley and Meeker (-20).

Bradley, coming off his captaincy of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, is T-8 entering Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday. Meeker, a member of the Tour’s policy board, helped elevate the pairing with a 13-under 59 in Round 1 (the lowest-scoring round of any duo over the two-day tournament) and followed that with a 7-under 65 Friday.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard:

1. Keegan Bradley / Mary Meeker (-20)

2. Akshay Bhatia / Guru Gowrappan (-19)

3. Ryo Hisastsune / Edward Herlihy (-18)

T-4. Jake Knapp / Todd Wagner (-17)

T-4. Shane Lowry / Jamie Sahara (-17)

T-6. Rickie Fowler / Condoleezza Rice (-16)

T-6. Wyndham Clark / Anthony Noto (-16)

T-6. Bud Cauley / Charlie Allen (-16)

T-6. Jordan Spieth / Bob Sternfels (-16)

In just two appearances at Pebble Beach, Bradley has finished 11th and tied for 65th in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Bhatia, who is bogey-free through the first two rounds this week and has a share of the lead with Ryo Hisatsune, has finished inside the top 30 in both of his outings in northern California.

“Some days are easier than others but I have such a good feel with just trying to get the golf ball in play now,” Bhatia told reporters after his round Friday. “I don’t care necessarily like how my golf swing looks aesthetically. I would love it to look perfect, but I’m just trying to be myself and play a bunch of shots and that’s how I play good golf.”

Bhatia, making his 100th start on Tour at Pebble Beach, is coming off a T-3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open last weekend and ranks No. 48 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

