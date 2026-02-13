Keegan Bradley, Mary Meeker lead AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The American Ryder Cup captain and a member of the PGA Tour’s policy board have taken the 18-hole lead at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Keegan Bradley, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, sits a stroke off the leaderboard after posting a 9-under 63 during his first round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Venture capitalist Mary Meeker, Bradley’s partner and an independent director on the Tour’s policy board, finished with a respectable 4-under 68 on the amateur side.

The Bradley-Meeker pairing, who are scheduled to tee-off at 12:24 p.m. ET at the 10th hole on Pebble Beach Golf Links alongside Harry Hall and Nikesh Arora, combined for a 13-under 59. They carry a two-stroke lead over a trio of other professional-amateur teams.

Here’s a look at the Pebble Beach leaderboard, amateur scoring included:

1. Keegan Bradley / Mary Meeker (-13)

T-2. Tony Finau / Ryan Smith (-11)

T-2. Chris Gotterup / Murray Demo (-11)

T-2. Patrick Cantlay / Egon Durban (-11)

5. Ryo Hisastsune / Edward Herlihy (-10)

T-6. Alex Smalley / BJ Jenkins (-9)

T-6. Sami Valimaki / Donald Harrison (-9)

T-6. Sam Burns / Charles Kelley (-9)

T-6. Shane Lowry / Jamie Sahara (-9)

T-6. Akshay Bhatia / Guru Gowrappan (-9)

T-6. Wyndham Clark / Anthony Noto (-9)

T-6. Andrew Novak / Phillippe Laffont (-9)

T-6. Bud Cauley / Charlie Allen (-9)

Bradley finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-under at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His best finish at the event came a year earlier, when he posted an 11-under that was good enough to land him T-11.

Gotterup, who’s playing in his first professional tournament at Pebble Beach, has won twice on Tour already this year and has taken a quick ascent to being the No. 5-ranked player in the world.

However, on Thursday, it was his partner (Demo) that made the biggest splash — with a dunk on the 16th hole — of the entire round.

The pair sit two off Bradley-Meeker and are set to tee-off at 12:11 p.m. ET alongside Wyndham Clark and Anthony Noto at Spyglass.

Amateur competition concludes at the end of Friday’s second round, with the pros playing at Pebble Beach Golf Links this weekend.

On the big leaderboard, Japan’s Ryo Hisastune leads Bradley and Burns by a stroke after shooting a 10-under 62 in Round 1.