Plenty of birdies and bogeys: Brooks Koepka shoots wild 1-over 73 Saturday at Farmers

After a turbulent Saturday at Torrey Pines South Course, Brooks Koepka is through 54 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Koepka, who started his third round with a bogey and a double bogey, made par on just eight holes in what a roller-coaster Moving Day for the five-time major winner. He wound up with a 1-over 73 that matched his score from Round 1 on the South Course.

Koepka had a chance to sink his 100th eagle on Tour at the sixth hole but had to settle for birdie. It was one of five birdies on the day for Koepka, who said following the round he was feeling confident driving the ball but still struggling with his putting.

The putting woes led to a loss of almost seven strokes to the field (-6.912).

“I’ve never felt comfortable on poa,” he admitted to reporters. “You just miss a few and you’ve got zero confidence.

“I felt every 3-, 4-footer was slightly downhill and I felt like it kind of went a little bit of both ways,” he added. “I tried to firm ‘em all and take the break out to still be aggressive like I normally am, but I wasn’t even hitting the hole. I don’t know, I’m just going to chalk it up to just a bad day, but I’m happy with everything.”

Koepka was asked whether he was eager leave Torrey Pines and its poa greens behind to head to Phoenix, where he’s a two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale.

“Next week’s greens are great,” said Koepka, who enters Sunday’s final round tied for 61st at 2 under. “These greens are actually really, really good. It’s not — it has nothing to do with the greens, it’s all me.”