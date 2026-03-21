Golf cart strikes girl at 15th hole of Valspar Championship, no injuries reported

A serious safety concern halted play at Copperhead’s 15th hole on Saturday.

On-course reporter and PGA Tour winner Smylie Kaufman was following the pairing of Brooks Koepka and Danny Walker when a girl was struck by a golf cart and pinned underneath it. Kaufman said the girl was checked out by medical staff at the Valspar and no injuries were reported.

“Brooks Koepka went underneath the ropes to talk to the girl and comfort her,” Kaufman said during the third round coverage on NBC.

“She’s going to be OK after medical evaluation,” Kaufman reported when the coverage returned to No. 15. “Very scary moment ... I am sure Brooks Koepka’s head is still spinning a little bit.”

The vehicle was reportedly carrying fans to the hole when the incident happened.

Koepka par putted the hole, and sits inside the top 10 with a few more holes left to go in the third round.

“She’s okay, thankfully so that’s all that matters,” Koepka told reporters. “I know she’s probably a little scared, and I just felt for her at the time.”

“It’s unfortunate, it shouldn’t have happened,” he added. “But as long as she’s okay — and nothing crazy happened to her, then it will be okay.”