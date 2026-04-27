Cadillac Championship 2026: Odds, favorites to win in Miami

The fifth signature event of the PGA Tour season starts at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster on Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler returns after a one-week absence, following his playoff loss to Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.

Will No. 1-ranked Scheffler deliver and win for the first time since the American Express in January?

Before the first grouping tees off at the Cadillac Championship later this week in Miami, let’s take a look at who’s projected to win the event other than Scheffler and what other players in the field might offer the best value from an odds perspective.

Cadillac Championship 2026 odds (as of Monday morning, courtesy of DraftKings):

Scottie Scheffler (+295)

Cameron Young (+1500)

Collin Morikawa (+2050)

Russell Henley (+2150)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)

Sam Burns (+2600)

Patrick Cantlay (+2700)

Si Woo Kim (+2900)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3100)

Viktor Hovland (+3400)

Maverick McNealy (+3300)

Justin Rose (+3400)

Adam Scott (+3500)

Chris Gotterup (+3500)

Jake Knapp (+3700)

Jordan Spieth (+4000)

Cadillac Championship winner prediction

It’s hard to root against Morikawa at this point but it feels like the value is sucked a bit dry here, and we’ve missed on Knapp and Gotterup recently so strike those three names off.

Scottie is always intriguing. Where’s the fun in that though? All the way down the board, Spieth being listed over names like Bhatia and Bridgeman. That is not worth the bite.

Striking more for the middle a bit, the recommendation is Sam Burns at +2600. Recent form is the leading factor, and it’s not hiding on anyone. He was T-7 at Augusta and followed it up with a respectable T-16 in Hilton Head.

One extra nugget: He’s putting better than everybody above him on this list this season.

Best longshot to win at Trump Doral National

Some early season cuts (see: five of them) are giving us a chance to play J.J. Spaun at +5300. The three-time Tour winner should be taken seriously as the “flier” here.

J.J. Spaun rallies to win Texas Open for first title since U.S. Open J.J. Spaun delivered two crucial shots to secure a win at the Valero Texas Open. He finished with a 5-under 67, marking his first title since last summer’s U.S. Open.

He didn’t make the cut at Augusta but the 2025 U.S. Open winner’s game fits Doral well and he comes in rested off a T-25 at the RBC Heritage.

First-round leader prediction for Cadillac Championship

The aforementioned Jacob Bridgeman offers some value at +4100.

Winning at Riviera has boasted his profile a lot but for this specific market look at where he ranks amongst the Tour’s best in first-round scoring average. He’s fifth! Just barely above Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young but still enough to qualify for top five.

If we’re going more conservatively here, we’ll again just mention Scheffler’s name at +1025. In eight events this season, he ranks first in Round 1 scoring.

The Cadillac Championship 2026: Scheffler headlines field; Koepka first alternate The PGA Tour is returning to Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course next week for the inaugural Cadillac Championship.

Cadillac Championship best bets

No reason to stray away from a Tommy Fleetwood top 10 wager now. We’ll gladly gobble up +166 and not complain.

In the T-20 market, the name to start off with is Nicolai Højgaard at +142. The Dane is 13th on Tour on strokes gained total. Going for his 11th consecutive made cut, Ryo Hisatsune is a name worth playing at +182 to finish in the same prop field.

Drum roll, please ... last but not least, Justin Rose to T-20 is the lock of locks for Cadillac. The reigning Torrey Pines winner and 2012 Doral champ is priced at -102, which is basically even odds for the Tour’s top player in greens in regulation percentage (Hisatsune is second, for what it’s worth). It’s far from a sexy play, but sometimes it’s best to ignore glamor.

Rose after Masters loss: 'There's a lot of runway ahead' Justin Rose spoke to the media after the final round at the Masters and said he believes "there's a lot of runway ahead" for his game, after falling short of the green jacket.

Now, go ahead, eat your vegetables.