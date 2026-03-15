Ramey makes first hole-in-one of 2026 Players
Chad Ramey made a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th Sunday at the 2026 Players Championship, the first ace of the week on the Stadium Course.
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‘See how my body feels': McIlroy considering pre-Masters start
'See how my body feels': McIlroy considering pre-Masters start
Rory McIlroy was happy to make it through four days of The Players, but he's not certain what his schedule will be like with the Masters less than a month away.
Moving Day: Thorbjornsen charges into Players contention
Moving Day: Thorbjornsen charges into Players contention
Michael Thorbjornsen began Saturday at The Players seven strokes behind leader Ludvig Åberg and played his way into second, finishing just three strokes back from the lead going into the final round on Sunday. Check out how he played his way into contention in this Penske's Moving Day.
With 10-finger grip, Thorbjornsen chasing friend Åberg at Players
With 10-finger grip, Thorbjornsen chasing friend Åberg at Players
Michael Thorbjornsen and his 10-finger grip are in the final pairing Sunday at The Players, alongside friend Ludvig Åberg. Hear from Thorbjornsen and listen to Brandel Chamblee's analysis of his grip.
Smylie smashes the ball as he tackles No. 18 at Players
Smylie smashes the ball as he tackles No. 18 at Players
The Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman tees off on No. 18 after the third round of The Players Championship.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 3
Watch third-round action of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship. There were lots of highs and lows Saturday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
‘It’s all about executing': Åberg leads going into Players Sunday
'It's all about executing': Åberg leads going into Players Sunday
Ludvig Åberg addressed the media at The Players on Saturday, where he has a 3-shot lead going into the final round of the tournament on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
Matt Fitzpatrick is climbing up the leaderboard at the The Players Championship, thanks in large part to precision tee shots like he had here on the 17th hole. Fitzpatrick birdie putt to climb into a tie for second place with Cameron Young.
‘Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
'Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass to move up the leaderboard at the 2026 Players Championship. The two-time Players champion chuckled when asked if he was having more fun after making the cut. He called the round "less stressful."
‘Chess not checkers': Cuts make for compelling theater on Friday
'Chess not checkers': Cuts make for compelling theater on Friday
Golf Channel anchor Damon Hack, in a case for making golf more compelling from an entertainment perspective, referenced two popular forms of entertainment in a discussion on "Live from The Players." Hack wants consequential Fridays with "juice," and spoke how about satisfying that need is "chess not checkers."
Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course
Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course
Two people were killed in a Friday night shooting at a Walgreens located about a mile from TPC Sawgrass. The suspect fled onto the golf course and caused an early morning lockdown Saturday, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reports. The suspect was arrested an hour north in Nassau County, Fla. Third-round play was not impacted by the incident.