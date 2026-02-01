Farmers Insurance Open 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
The Farmers Insurance Open offers a $9.6 million purse with the winner collecting nearly $1.73 million.
Here’s a look at how the prize money will be distributed Sunday on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California (will be updated at the conclusion of play):
2026 Farmers Insurance Open prize money
- Win: $1,728,000
- 2. $1,046,400
- 3. $662,400
- 4. $470,400
- 5. $393,600
- 6. $348,000
- 7. $324,000
- 8. $300,000
- 9. $280,800
- 10. $261,600
- 11. $242,400
- 12. $223,200
- 13. $204,000
- 14. $184,800
- 15. $175,200
- 16. $165,600
- 17. $156,000
- 18. $146,400
- 19. $136,800
- 20. $127,200
- 21. $117,600
- 22. $108,000
- 23. $100,320
- 24. $92,640
- 25. $84,960
- 26. $77,280
- 27. $74,400
- 28. $71,520
- 29. $68,640
- 30. $65,760
- 31. $62,880
- 32. $60,000
- 33. $57,120
- 34. $54,720
- 35. $52,320
- 36. $49,920
- 37. $47,520
- 38. $45,600
- 39. $43,680
- 40. $41,760
- 41. $39,840
- 42. $37,920
- 43. $36,000
- 44. $34,080
- 45. $32,160
- 46. $30,240
- 47. $28,320
- 48. $26,784
- 49. $25,440
- 50. $24,672
- 51. $24,096
- 52. $23,520
- 53. $23,136
- 54. $22,752
- 55. $22,560
- 56. $22,368
- 57. $22,176
- 58. $21,984
- 59. $21,792
- 60. $21,600
- 61. $21,408
- 62. $21,216
- 63. $21,024
- 64. $20,832
- 65. $20,640
- 66. $20,448
- 67. $20,256
- 68. $20,064
- 69. $19,872
- 70. $19,680