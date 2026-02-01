Skip navigation
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse

  
Published February 1, 2026 10:17 AM
The Farmers Insurance Open offers a $9.6 million purse with the winner collecting nearly $1.73 million.

Here’s a look at how the prize money will be distributed Sunday on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California (will be updated at the conclusion of play):

2026 Farmers Insurance Open prize money

  • Win: $1,728,000
  • 2. $1,046,400
  • 3. $662,400
  • 4. $470,400
  • 5. $393,600
  • 6. $348,000
  • 7. $324,000
  • 8. $300,000
  • 9. $280,800
  • 10. $261,600
  • 11. $242,400
  • 12. $223,200
  • 13. $204,000
  • 14. $184,800
  • 15. $175,200
  • 16. $165,600
  • 17. $156,000
  • 18. $146,400
  • 19. $136,800
  • 20. $127,200
  • 21. $117,600
  • 22. $108,000
  • 23. $100,320
  • 24. $92,640
  • 25. $84,960
  • 26. $77,280
  • 27. $74,400
  • 28. $71,520
  • 29. $68,640
  • 30. $65,760
  • 31. $62,880
  • 32. $60,000
  • 33. $57,120
  • 34. $54,720
  • 35. $52,320
  • 36. $49,920
  • 37. $47,520
  • 38. $45,600
  • 39. $43,680
  • 40. $41,760
  • 41. $39,840
  • 42. $37,920
  • 43. $36,000
  • 44. $34,080
  • 45. $32,160
  • 46. $30,240
  • 47. $28,320
  • 48. $26,784
  • 49. $25,440
  • 50. $24,672
  • 51. $24,096
  • 52. $23,520
  • 53. $23,136
  • 54. $22,752
  • 55. $22,560
  • 56. $22,368
  • 57. $22,176
  • 58. $21,984
  • 59. $21,792
  • 60. $21,600
  • 61. $21,408
  • 62. $21,216
  • 63. $21,024
  • 64. $20,832
  • 65. $20,640
  • 66. $20,448
  • 67. $20,256
  • 68. $20,064
  • 69. $19,872
  • 70. $19,680