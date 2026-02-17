Skip navigation
Genesis Invitational 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published February 17, 2026 03:43 PM
The second signature event of the season kicks off Thursday at the Genesis Invitational. A field of 72 players will compete at Riviera Country Club for the 100th edition of the tournament.

Unlike last week at Pebble Beach, there is a cut after 36 holes. The low 50 and ties as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead will qualify for the final two rounds.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings Thursday in Los Angeles, California, with a 90% chance of rain in the forecast:

Time
TeePlayers
10:15 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

J.T. Poston

Rico Hoey

10:27 AM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

Nico Echavarria

Jake Knapp

10:39 AM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Jhonattan Vegas

Taylor Pendrith

10:51 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Bud Cauley

Matti Schmid

11:03 AM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Michael Kim

Pierceson Coody

11:15 AM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

11:27 AM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

11:39 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

11:56 AM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Ludvig Åberg

Hideki Matsuyama

12:08 PM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy

12:20 PM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Adam Scott

Patrick Rodgers

12:32 PM
EST		1

Kevin Yu

Max Homa

Denny McCarthy

12:44 PM
EST		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Ryan Fox

Sam Stevens

12:56 PM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Rickie Fowler

Max Greyserman

1:08 PM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Tony Finau

Max McGreevy

1:20 PM
EST		1

Garrick Higgo

Aaron Rai

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:37 PM
EST		1

Jason Day

Alex Noren

Ryo Hisatsune

1:49 PM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Brian Harman

Nick Taylor

2:01 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Harris English

Corey Conners

2:13 PM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Harry Hall

Patrick Cantlay

2:25 PM
EST		1

Chris Gotterup

Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre

2:37 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Si Woo Kim

2:49 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Jordan Spieth

Daniel Berger

3:01 PM
EST		1

Brian Campbell

Wyndham Clark

Marco Penge