Genesis Invitational 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

The second signature event of the season kicks off Thursday at the Genesis Invitational. A field of 72 players will compete at Riviera Country Club for the 100th edition of the tournament.

Unlike last week at Pebble Beach, there is a cut after 36 holes. The low 50 and ties as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead will qualify for the final two rounds.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings Thursday in Los Angeles, California, with a 90% chance of rain in the forecast:

