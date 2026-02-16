DNP - Genesis Invitational 2026: Odds, favorites for Riviera

The 100th playing of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club comes on the heels of a dramatic playoff at the WM Phoenix Open and a windy finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

And that’s not to discount the drama of returning to Pacific Palisades, a year removed from the Southern California wildfires that created an estimated $250 billion to the region.

What does Sunday have in store for the golf world this week? Before we get too far ahead though, let’s look at who oddsmakers have as the favorites for this elite 72-player signature event hosted by Tiger Woods.

Genesis Invitational odds (as of Monday morning, courtesy of DraftKings):

Scottie Scheffler (+300)

Rory McIlroy (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+2100)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2400)

Russell Henley (+2500)

Cameron Young (+2700)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Sam Burns (+3000)

Viktor Hovland (+3000)

Ben Griffin (+3100)

Collin Morikawa (+3100)

Chris Gotterup (+3300)



AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse Here’s how much of the $20 million purse will be paid out to Collin Morikawa for winning the PGA Tour’s first signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Genesis Invitational winner prediction

The top 3 names remain the same as they did last week entering Pebble Beach. The difference? Scottie Scheffler is too good (especially on Sundays!) to go three tournaments without a win. Therefore, it’s a +300 recommendation here despite a half-dozen options with much better numbers. We’ll get to that list of players in a second but let’s stick on Scheffler for a second.

If Thursdays weren’t a day of the week, he would have won at both TPC Scottsdale and Pebble Beach. Seriously, who wants to get in front of this guy with 18 holes left in a tournament? At this point no deficit seems too large to overcome for the world’s top-ranked player.

Best longshot to win at Riviera

Gotterup, who has won two of four events he’s played in this year, is the cutoff point on the above list. Below him are six players all listed at +3500: Åberg, Kim, MacIntyre, Fowler, Fitzpatrick and Knapp.

Åberg, who won at Torrey Pines South Course a year ago and is therefore the tournament’s defending champion, is the only name not being considered too heavily out of that half dozen names. He rallied after shooting a 3-over 75 in Round 1 at Pebble to finish inside the top 40 which is admirable.

However, the 24-yead-old Swede has been in poor shape all season and seems unlikely to test the likes of favorites Scheffler and McIlroy. Ditto for names like Fleetwood, Matsuyama and Gotterup who seem to be in much better shape entering the second signature event.

So, who’s in line to take home the biggest piece of the $20M purse if not Scheffler? We’re going with his Dallas playing partner, Si Woo Kim.

The 30-year-old South Korea native opened 2026 with a T-11 at Waialae and a T-6 in the Coachella Valley. Those were promptly followed by a T-2 at Torrey Pines and a T-3 in the desert. His finish outside the top 40 at Pebble will leave people feeling a bit cold, but the truth is that there is not a player more dominant on Sundays other than Scheffler at present.

Kim, who was the fourth name on the favorites list last week, has been dropped 10 spots in the oddsmakers eyes even though he shot a 7-under 65 in the final round and appears to be in the best form of his career.

Genesis Invitational first-round leader

Last time at Riviera, Patrick Cantlay finished T-4 despite a bit of a meltdown over the weekend (he shot par across 36 holes, to be fair). He started hot with a 7-under 64, good enough to capture a solo first round lead. We’re expecting history to repeat itself for the Long Beach, Calif. native this week where’s listed at +3200. That number is right in line with the aforementioned Åberg, who has been awfully slow to start tournaments. Something is mispriced here.

Best bet for Riviera

It’s President’s Day so we’ll give out two top-20 props here in the spirit of Washington and Lincoln. It’s hard not to like what Chris Gotterup has done in 2026, and it’s even harder not to rub your eyes in disbelief that his number is +102 (see: even money) to finish T-20 in Pacific Palisades. He finished inside the top 40 at his first professional trip to Pebble Beach which means the spotlight might turned down slightly. A good spot, an even better number for the seventh-ranked player in the world.

Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears Roger Maltbie will be roaming the grounds again at select events in 2026. When asked if he thought Chris Gotterup was destined for stardom, the veteran said, he'll be the judge when he sees (and hears) him up close.

The other T-20 play for Riviera is Rickie Fowler who has been an absolute machine in this market in 2026, and is sitting at +102 in this market. Fowler was looking pretty through 36 holes last week but three bogeys and a double on Saturday did him in. Nonetheless, he finished T-19 — one spot worse than his T-18 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and American Express, respectively.