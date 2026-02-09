AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Odds, favorites for signature event at Pebble Beach

The 10 highest-ranked players in the world will all be playing the same tournament for the first time in 2026 this weekend.

Rory McIlroy rejoins the Tour in hopes to repeat as champion at Pebble Beach and claim the first signature event of the season. He’s not the only player making his debut, as world No. 4 Tommy Fleetwood is also set to compete for the $20 million purse fresh off his 2025 FedExCup title.

Of course, both will have their work cut out for them as tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler has already proven he’s in form, capturing the American Express title last month and tying for third last week in Phoenix. And then there’s that Justin Rose fellow, skyrocketing to No. 3 in the world after smashing records at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

Here are the top betting favorites for this weekend’s signature event in California.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds (as of Monday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

Scottie Scheffler (+260)

Rory McIlroy (+1325)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2600)

Si Woo Kim (+2600)

Xander Schauffele (+2700)

Viktor Hovland (+2800)

Justin Rose (+2900)

Maverick McNealy (+2900)

Cameron Young (+3100)

Russell Henley (+3100)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3200)

Ben Griffin (+3400)

Robert MacIntyre (+3600)

Patrick Cantlay (+3600)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+3600)

Ludvig Åberg (+3600)

Chris Gotterup (+3700)

J.J. Spaun (+4600)

Jake Knapp (+4700)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner prediction

How many tournaments in a row can Scheffler go without a win? So far, the number is one. Wagering it gets to two is not practical, at least according to the oddsmakers.

Plus, there’s the fact that the next two players on the board have yet to play on Tour this year and are considerable X-factors despite their respective achievements last season (McIlroy completing his career slam; Fleetwood winning the FedExCup).

So does that mean go with the obvious choice in Scheffler or look elsewhere after being burned by that very pick at the WM Phoenix Open.

It’s not as fun giving out such a low number, so let’s go with Maverick McNealy (+2900), who’s opened the season by finishing 10th at Torrey Pines and T-13th at TPC Scottsdale.

A 6-under 65 on Saturday had him a stroke off Hideki Matsuyama’s third-round lead at TPC Scottsdale. That was completely undone by four bogeys on the front nine Sunday in a 1-over 72.

Yes, it’s risky given the final-round performance, but why not role the dice on the NorCal kid?

Best longshot to win at Pebble Beach

One name you don’t see on the above “short” list of favorites but should be taken seriously is Pierceson Coody at +6600.

Coody, like McNealy, has been in top form all year, finishing inside the top 20 in all four tournaments, including a T-10 at the People’s Open. His best was a T-2 at Torrey Pines.

Not that it’s all about money, but Coody has already eclipsed $1 million in earnings in ’26 (his first full year on Tour). He could really add to that sum with a big week at the debut signature event of the season.