Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: Final round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published March 28, 2026 06:35 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2
March 27, 2026 09:56 PM
Extended highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The final round at Memorial Park is all but guaranteed to offer some fireworks.

And possibly some history, too.

Gary Woodland, who finished T-2 with Scottie Scheffler at the Houston Open a year ago, leads Nicolai Højgaard by a stroke entering Sunday.

For Woodland, it’s his first solo 54-hole lead since his win at the 2019 U.S. Open. For Højgaard, 18 holes stand between him and a historic first PGA Tour win for his native Denmark.

The 25-year-old Dane, who just posted the lowest back-to-back rounds in the history of the tournament, has put himself in position, but will have to overcome an equally-dominant Woodland.

They will play with defending champ Min Woo Lee on Sunday, who’s looking to become the first repeat winner in Houston in more than 20 decades. Lee sits six strokes off the lead at 12-under par.

Here’s where fans can catch the action on TV and online Sunday:

How to watch Houston Open final round (ET)

Houston Open final round tee times

TimeTeePlayers
8:20 AM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Brice Garnett

Luke Clanton

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Kevin Roy

Matti Schmid

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Jesper Svensson

Peter Malnati

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Sam Ryder

Lee Hodges

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Danny Walker

Matt Kuchar

Emiliano Grillo

9:11 AM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Jimmy Stanger

Jeffrey Kang

9:22 AM
EDT		1

William Mouw

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matthieu Pavon

9:38 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Wallace

Eric Cole

9:49 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Harry Hall

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Adrien Saddier

Ben Griffin

Sam Burns

10:11 AM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Jake Knapp

Jordan Smith

10:22 AM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Vince Whaley

Alex Smalley

10:33 AM
EDT		1

Takumi Kanaya

Shane Lowry

Chris Kirk

10:44 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

John Parry

Harris English

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Karl Vilips

11:11 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Austin Eckroat

Tom Kim

11:22 AM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Chad Ramey

Danny Willett

11:33 AM
EDT		1

Pontus Nyholm

Denny McCarthy

Beau Hossler

11:44 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Tony Finau

Ricky Castillo

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Zecheng Dou

Jackson Suber

Michael Brennan

12:11 PM
EDT		1

Bronson Burgoon

Stephan Jaeger

Jhonattan Vegas

12:22 PM
EDT		1

Johnny Keefer

Adam Scott

Chris Gotterup

12:33 PM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Paul Waring

Sahith Theegala

12:44 PM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sam Stevens

Jason Day

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Nicolai Højgaard

Min Woo Lee