Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: Final round tee times, groupings and how to watch

The final round at Memorial Park is all but guaranteed to offer some fireworks.

And possibly some history, too.

Gary Woodland, who finished T-2 with Scottie Scheffler at the Houston Open a year ago, leads Nicolai Højgaard by a stroke entering Sunday.

For Woodland, it’s his first solo 54-hole lead since his win at the 2019 U.S. Open. For Højgaard, 18 holes stand between him and a historic first PGA Tour win for his native Denmark.

The 25-year-old Dane, who just posted the lowest back-to-back rounds in the history of the tournament, has put himself in position, but will have to overcome an equally-dominant Woodland.

They will play with defending champ Min Woo Lee on Sunday, who’s looking to become the first repeat winner in Houston in more than 20 decades. Lee sits six strokes off the lead at 12-under par.

Nicolai Højgaard, currently trailing Gary Woodland by one stroke, is seeking to pick up the 23rd win by an international player at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, including the third straight (Stephan Jaeger/Germany/2024, Min Woo Lee/Australia/2025).



He would become the 21st… — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 28, 2026

Here’s where fans can catch the action on TV and online Sunday:

How to watch Houston Open final round (ET)

Houston Open final round tee times