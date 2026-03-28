Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: Final round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The final round at Memorial Park is all but guaranteed to offer some fireworks.
And possibly some history, too.
Gary Woodland, who finished T-2 with Scottie Scheffler at the Houston Open a year ago, leads Nicolai Højgaard by a stroke entering Sunday.
For Woodland, it’s his first solo 54-hole lead since his win at the 2019 U.S. Open. For Højgaard, 18 holes stand between him and a historic first PGA Tour win for his native Denmark.
The 25-year-old Dane, who just posted the lowest back-to-back rounds in the history of the tournament, has put himself in position, but will have to overcome an equally-dominant Woodland.
They will play with defending champ Min Woo Lee on Sunday, who’s looking to become the first repeat winner in Houston in more than 20 decades. Lee sits six strokes off the lead at 12-under par.
Nicolai Højgaard, currently trailing Gary Woodland by one stroke, is seeking to pick up the 23rd win by an international player at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, including the third straight (Stephan Jaeger/Germany/2024, Min Woo Lee/Australia/2025).— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 28, 2026
He would become the 21st…
Here’s where fans can catch the action on TV and online Sunday:
How to watch Houston Open final round (ET)
- 12-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Texas Children’s Houston Open, final round (GC)
- 3-6PM: Texas Children’s Houston Open, final round (NBC)
- 9-10PM: Golf Central Postgame
Houston Open final round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Brice Garnett
Luke Clanton
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Jesper Svensson
Peter Malnati
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Sam Ryder
Lee Hodges
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Walker
Matt Kuchar
Emiliano Grillo
|9:11 AM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Jimmy Stanger
Jeffrey Kang
|9:22 AM
EDT
|1
William Mouw
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Matthieu Pavon
|9:38 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Matt Wallace
Eric Cole
|9:49 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Davis Riley
Harry Hall
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Adrien Saddier
Ben Griffin
Sam Burns
|10:11 AM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Jake Knapp
Jordan Smith
|10:22 AM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Vince Whaley
Alex Smalley
|10:33 AM
EDT
|1
Takumi Kanaya
Shane Lowry
Chris Kirk
|10:44 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
John Parry
Harris English
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Karl Vilips
|11:11 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Austin Eckroat
Tom Kim
|11:22 AM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Chad Ramey
Danny Willett
|11:33 AM
EDT
|1
Pontus Nyholm
Denny McCarthy
Beau Hossler
|11:44 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Tony Finau
Ricky Castillo
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Zecheng Dou
Jackson Suber
Michael Brennan
|12:11 PM
EDT
|1
Bronson Burgoon
Stephan Jaeger
Jhonattan Vegas
|12:22 PM
EDT
|1
Johnny Keefer
Adam Scott
Chris Gotterup
|12:33 PM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Paul Waring
Sahith Theegala
|12:44 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Sam Stevens
Jason Day
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Nicolai Højgaard
Min Woo Lee