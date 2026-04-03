Here, hold this boulder: Spieth and Greller navigate rocky second round in Texas

Moving boulders, dodging ant hills.

The Jordan Spieth experience was on full display during the three-time major champion’s second round Friday at TPC San Antonio.

Spieth joined Golf Channel’s Happy Hour with Smylie Kaufman to discuss the round, in particular when he and his caddie Michael Greller had to get creative after a missing fairway.

“I said to him, ‘Alright Mikey, here’s how we get this ball to not move ... we’ve got to pick [the rock] straight up,’” Spieth said to Kaufman. “It was nice to have that help there to help my punchout to the fairway.”

The 2021 Valero Texas Open winner went on to take a drop from an ant hill on the hole after moving the large-sized rock that his ball was touching.

The whole episode took almost three minutes on the live telecast.

“Ninety percent of the field would have taken an unplayable there,” the booth said of Spieth’s maneuvers.

Spieth finished with a 1-over 71 on the round, and sits right on the projected 36-hole cut at this year’s Valero Texas Open.

He entered the tournament making five consecutive cuts and finishing in the top 32 of all five of those tournaments.

