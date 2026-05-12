Judge rules state prosecutors able to access Tiger Woods’ prescription medication records

A Martin County (Fla.) judge ruled Tuesday that state prosecutors were entitled to Tiger Woods’ prescription records as part of the ongoing DUI case against the 15-time major champion.

County Judge Darren Steele ruled in favor of a subpoena for “any and all prescription medication on file” for Woods. On April 14, Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, responded to the subpoena, “Mr. Woods has a Constitutional right to privacy,” but added “this right to privacy is admittedly not absolute should the state show the relevance of the records to its criminal investigation.”

Duncan requested a “protective order” in the event the judge ruled in the state’s favor, requesting “the prescription records shall be confidentially reviewed by the state, its law enforcement officers, and state expects, and the defense.”

Woods, 50, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on March 27 by the Martin County Sheriff Department and his refusal to submit to a DUI test after a car accident involving Woods’ SUV and a truck on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island, Florida.

At the time of his arrest, Woods told deputies he took a “few” prescription medications and deputies found two hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket. Hydrocodone is a prescription painkiller.

On April 1, a judge approved Woods’ request to travel out of the county for “comprehensive inpatient treatment.” Woods said in a statement, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”