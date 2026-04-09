Masters 2026: Bryson DeChambeau makes triple bogey after three bunker shots at No. 11

Bryson DeChambeau needed three shots from the greenside bunker at No. 11 in making triple bogey during Round 1 of the Masters Tournament.

DeChambeau, at even par through 10 holes, hit his drive 347 yards into the fairway at the par-4 11th. From 191, though, he hung out his approach shot and it drifted weakly into the middle of the right-side bunker. The two-time U.S. Open winner left his next shot in the sand and did the same on his following attempt.

He eventually found the green and two-putted for triple. It was his seventh ‘7' or higher at Augusta National, according to statistician Justin Ray.

DeChambeau, who entered the season’s first major with two wins on the LIV circuit, began his opening round inauspiciously. He pulled his tee shot on the par-5 second into the left bushes and took a penalty drop on his way to a bogey. After a birdie at the par-4 third, he made seven consecutive pars — before making the ‘7.’

One of those pars, however, came after hitting a patron with his tee shot on the par-3 sixth.

Bryson DeChambeau walked over and handed a patron a golf ball after an errant tee shot 🤝 pic.twitter.com/riEgZixdrm — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2026

DeChambeau briefly led in the final round a year ago before shooting 75 and tying for fifth, his career-best finish at Augusta. He tied for sixth in 2024. The blunder at No. 11 dropped him into a tie for 57th, at the time.