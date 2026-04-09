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2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1

Follow the opening round of the season’s first major at Augusta National.

 • Live Updates
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Updated 
Rex and Lav podcast: Masters storylines
April 8, 2026 07:15 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the Masters in the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex &amp; Lav."

Day 1 of the 90th Masters Tournament is upon us. A field of 91 players are competing Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

“Live From the Masters” airs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT, ahead of first-round coverage on ESPN.

Follow the action from start to finish — highlights, updates, interviews and full-field scores — with our live blog!

Updates
Well, we’ve still got some time to fill

Take a listen:
Rex &amp; Lav pod: Who wins the 90th Masters Tournament?
Who wins the 2026 Masters Tournament? What are the best storylines. Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss from Augusta National in this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex &amp; Lav."
Masters 101

If you have Masters questions, we’ve got Masters answers.

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Masters Tournament 101: History, tradition, records and terminology at Augusta National Golf Club
Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions of the Masters Tournament and Augusta National.
Predictions for the week

GolfChannel.com’s Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Brentley Romine pick their winner, winning score and who’s going to disappoint this week at the Masters.

The 2025 Masters
Masters 2026 Punch Shot: Who wins and who leaves most disappointed?
The GolfChannel.com team is on-site at Augusta National Golf Club and offers up some answers to the pressing questions at the year’s first major.
We’re now only two hours ...

OK, we won’t continue with the countdown. But here’s a look at Round 1 tee times, featured groups and how to watch.

The Masters - Preview Day Two
Masters 2026: Tee times, featured groups, how to watch Round 1
Tee times and featured groups for the opening round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Yeah, it’s early ... but it’s Masters Thursday!

We’re only 2 hours and 25 minutes from the honorary starters — Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — on the first tee.