2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1
Follow the opening round of the season’s first major at Augusta National.
Day 1 of the 90th Masters Tournament is upon us. A field of 91 players are competing Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
“Live From the Masters” airs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT, ahead of first-round coverage on ESPN.
Follow the action from start to finish — highlights, updates, interviews and full-field scores — with our live blog!
If you have Masters questions, we’ve got Masters answers.
GolfChannel.com’s Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Brentley Romine pick their winner, winning score and who’s going to disappoint this week at the Masters.
OK, we won’t continue with the countdown. But here’s a look at Round 1 tee times, featured groups and how to watch.
We’re only 2 hours and 25 minutes from the honorary starters — Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — on the first tee.