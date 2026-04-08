Masters 2026: Champions Dinner photos with host Rory McIlroy
Published April 7, 2026 08:32 PM
McIlroy on embracing Masters week: 'It's a dream come true'
Rory McIlroy discussed embracing all of the events of Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club and said how it's been "a dream come true" the last 12 months after winning the green jacket.
Rory McIlroy hosted this year’s Champions Dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament social media team released an image of the attendees, with McIlroy front and center.
The 2026 Champions Dinner portrait. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wn6XTykQU5— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026
McIlroy spoke earlier in the day about how he was uber focused on the speech he was going to give to his fellow green-jacket winners. He also provided everyone with a very special meal.
The Champions Dinner: a traditional Tuesday affair. #themasters pic.twitter.com/CR4LUp0QAv— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026
Chosen by the champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/EkjAClxtMP— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026