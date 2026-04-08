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Masters 2026: Champions Dinner photos with host Rory McIlroy

  
Published April 7, 2026 08:32 PM
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April 7, 2026 04:21 PM
Rory McIlroy discussed embracing all of the events of Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club and said how it's been "a dream come true" the last 12 months after winning the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy hosted this year’s Champions Dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters Tournament social media team released an image of the attendees, with McIlroy front and center.

McIlroy spoke earlier in the day about how he was uber focused on the speech he was going to give to his fellow green-jacket winners. He also provided everyone with a very special meal.