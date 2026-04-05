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MacIntyre leads as storm-delayed Texas Open heads for marathon finish

  
Published April 4, 2026 08:24 PM
Valero Texas Open should wrap up on time Sunday: Lewis
April 4, 2026 10:39 PM
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reports that the PGA Tour should be able to fit the rest of the Valero Texas Open's third round and the entirety of its final round at TPC San Antonio on Sunday. There are 17 players still in the field making their way to Augusta National for the Masters, including current leader Robert MacIntyre.

UPDATE: Play resumed Sunday at 8:46 a.m. EDT.

Robert MacIntyre made one birdie in six holes and was leading by two shots Saturday in the Valero Texas Open when storms halted play for just over five hours until the PGA Tour decided to suspend the third round for the rest of the day.

That sets up a marathon finish Sunday in the final event before the Masters, with some players having to go 30 holes to finish the tournament. Groups will stay together the rest of the way.

MacIntyre was at 15-under par at the TPC San Antonio. Ludvig Aberg had three birdies in six holes playing alongside MacIntyre to reach 13 under.

No one played more than 14 holes of the third round. That included Matt Wallace, who was 7 under for the round through 14 holes and within four shots of the lead.

Marco Penge, who makes his Augusta National debut next week, shot 30 on the front nine and was at 10 under through 11 holes.

Penge was among 15 players in the Masters who made the cut.