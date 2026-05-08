Rory McIlroy: If LIV players don’t want to rejoin PGA Tour, ‘I think that says something about you’

Rory McIlroy caught fire on Quail Hollow’s back nine Friday afternoon at the Truist Championship, finishing with birdies on five of his first seven holes coming in.

Despite a closing bogey, McIlroy, competing for the first time this week since his second Masters title, carded 4-under 67 to move to 5 under. He sits four shots back of leader Sungjae Im entering the weekend.

McIlroy’s post-round interview session, however, featured few questions about his round. After McIlroy fielded zero questions in his pre-tournament presser or after Thursday’s round related to LIV Golf and recent news that the league was losing its Saudi-backed funding at season’s end, that was the meat of McIlroy’s latest conversation with the media.

“I think everyone sort of knows my views on LIV and where it stands in the game of golf,” McIlroy said. “I don’t think I need to rehash any of that. It’s never been for me and, look, it doesn’t mean that LIV is going to go away. They’re going to go and try and find alternative investment, whatever that may look like. But when one of the wealthiest sovereign wealth funds in the world thinks that you’re too expensive for them, that sort of says something.”

Truist Championship - Rd 3 Watch the third round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund pulling out while expressing that LIV’s “substantial investment … is no longer consistent with the current phase of PIF’s investment strategy,” LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has now been forced to look for alternative investment options to keep the league afloat.

LIV has recently established a new board of directors, and several LIV members have reportedly reached out to the PGA Tour about potential pathways back following the reintegration of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy was asked about the prospect of welcoming back LIV players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, the latter of whom recently agreed to a deal with the DP World Tour but also revealed he had “several years” left on his LIV contract – “I don’t see many ways out,” Rahm added.

“If it is a scenario where they have the option to come back and play on the traditional tours, you know, I think Brian Rolapp has said anything that makes this Tour stronger, anything that makes the DP World Tour stronger, I think everyone should be open to that,” McIlroy said. “That’s just good business practice. But again, I think there’s going to be a lot of sort of bridges to cross to get there ... it seems like those guys are still going to play the majority of their golf on LIV, in whatever form it takes.”

LIV Golf timeline: From the league’s beginning to where things now stand A look at the timeline of events that led to LIV Golf’s creation, to where things now stand with the circuit.

McIlroy was then reminded of other comments from LIV players like Anirban Lahiri, who said he knows a “dozen LIV player who’d rather quit golf than return to the PGA Tour.”

“Which is totally fine,” McIlroy said. “Like, again, I think I’ve said at the start, I was probably too judgmental with the guys that went because I was seeing it from my point of view and maybe not seeing it from other points of view. But again, I’m not going to judge anyone for not wanting to play on the PGA Tour. I don’t know, you know, does that mean that they go play DP World Tour maybe; if that’s a pathway, that would make the DP World Tour stronger, and I would be delighted with that, because that’s my home Tour, at the end of the day.

“But if you want to be the most competitive golfer you can be, this is the place to be. And if you don’t want to play here, I think that says something about you.”