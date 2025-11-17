RSM Classic scenarios: Race for the top 100 concludes at Sea Island

We’ve reached the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour fall season.

The RSM Classic, which begins Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside and Plantation courses in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is the last chance for players to secure their status for 2026.

New this year: Only the top 100 in the FedExCup will retain fully exempt status for next season. However, Nos. 101-110 will still receive ample starts and not be subject to reshuffles, while Nos. 111-125 is another conditional category and should get about the number of starts that the bottom third of this year’s reorder category saw.

As it pertains to the top 100 cutoff, there are several players around that bubble who are already fully exempt for 2026 – No. 93 William Mouw, No. 98 Michael Brennan, No. 100 Karl Vilips, No. 101 Max Homa, No. 106 Tom Kim and No. 107 Adam Scott. Homa, Kim and Scott are not in the RSM field.

Every player from No. 102 Matt Wallace to No. 203 Chesson Hadley can crack the top 100 with at least a win. Wallace requires a minimum finish of solo 43rd.

On the other end of No. 100, Nos. 84-87 in points are skipping RSM, having already locked up their spot inside the top 100. Every player down to No. 94 Mark Hubbard is likely safe, too, as X’s resident eligibility guru @robopz predicts 600 FedExCup points guarantees top 100 while around 570 points should still get the job done. Going off that 600 projection, Hubbard can clinch with a made cut (solo 78th), No. 95 Ryo Hisatsune needs a solo 46th, No. 96 Thorbjorn Olesen a solo 26th, No. 97 Danny Walker a solo 24th and No. 99 Takumi Kanaya a two-way 16th.

Vilips and Brennan could obviously still factor despite already being exempt for 2026, as they could drop out of the top 100 and allow a previously non-exempt player to move in.

Here is a look at the minimum finishes required for players to move inside the top 100 at the RSM Classic:

*fully exempt through at least 2026 (doesn’t include career-money exemptions)

﻿RANK PLAYER POINTS FROM 100 MIN FINISH 102 Matt Wallace 528.239 12.747 Solo 43rd 103 Beau Hossler 527.954 13.032 Two-way 42nd 104 Isaiah Salinda 505.503 35.483 Solo 25th 105 David Lipsky 500.111 40.875 Solo 22nd 108 Victor Perez 479.423 61.563 Two-way 12th 109 Patrick Fishburn 477.695 63.291 Solo 12th 110 Pierceson Coody 476.887 64.099 Solo 12th 111 Jesper Svensson 475.757 65.229 Two-way 11th 113 Matt Kuchar 460.454 80.532 Two-way 8th 114 Justin Lower 453.383 87.603 Solo 7th 115 Taylor Moore 453.209 87.777 Solo 7th 116 Kris Ventura 452.802 88.184 Solo 7th 117 Joel Dahmen 449.147 91.839 Two-way 6th 118 Austin Eckroat* 448.656 92.33 EXEMPT 119 Andrew Putnam 443.984 97.002 Solo 6th 120 Sam Ryder 438.457 102.529 Two-way 5th 121 Jackson Suber 436.493 104.493 Two-way 5th 122 Lee Hodges 430.014 110.972 Three-way 4th 123 Lanto Griffin 424.21 116.776 Two-way 4th 124 Frankie Capan III 411.278 129.708 Solo 4th 125 Doug Ghim 411.174 129.812 Solo 4th 126 Brandt Snedeker 410.651 130.335 Solo 4th 128 Carson Young 401.026 139.96 Three-way 3rd 129 Seamus Power 398.744 142.242 Three-way 3rd 130 Hayden Springer 383.683 157.303 Three-way 3rd 131 Chan Kim 374.802 166.184 Solo 3rd 132 Harry Higgs 373.695 167.291 Solo 3rd 134 Jeremy Paul 347.928 193.058 Three-way 2nd 135 Ricky Castillo 347.262 193.724 Three-way 2nd 137 Taylor Montgomery 331.492 209.494 Two-way 2nd 138 Adam Hadwin 328.28 212.706 Two-way 2nd 139 Henrik Norlander 327.29 213.696 Two-way 2nd 140 Zach Johnson 322.029 218.957 Two-way 2nd 141 Noah Goodwin 314.023 226.963 Two-way 2nd 142 Ben Silverman 313.5 227.486 Two-way 2nd 143 Greyson Sigg 311.193 229.793 Two-way 2nd 144 Paul Peterson 305.074 235.912 Two-way 2nd 145 Sahith Theegala* 294.928 246.058 EXEMPT 146 Cameron Champ 279.923 261.063 Solo 2nd 147 Ben Kohles 276.766 264.22 Solo 2nd 148 David Skinns 272.744 268.242 Solo 2nd 149 Will Gordon 257.385 283.601 Solo 2nd 151 Camilo Villegas 246.301 294.685 Solo 2nd 152 Thomas Rosenmuller 246.17 294.816 Solo 2nd

Every other player, down to Hadley, requires a win. No. 204 Gordon Sargent is the first player in points who can’t crack the top 100, though the Vanderbilt grad is fully exempt for 2026 via PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program.