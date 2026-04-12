Sergio Garcia snaps driver in anger two holes into Masters final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sergio Garcia will have 13 clubs for the remainder of his Masters.

Garcia broke his driver in frustration after hitting a drive on the par-5 second hole Sunday morning at Augusta National Golf Club. After taking two angry swipes at the turf, Garcia, still incensed, walked over to a nearby cooler and took a big swing at that, a whack that snapped Garcia’s driver at the neck.

A look at Sergio Garcia's driver after he took a swipe at a cooler on the second hole: pic.twitter.com/tKOZXofdSi — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 12, 2026

Moments later, Garcia was seen walking down the fairway and carrying his playing competitor Jon Rahm’s staff bag. Punishment, perhaps? Geoff Yang, Augusta National’s chairman of the competition committee, issued Garcia a code-of-conduct warning on the fourth tee, according to The AP’s Doug Ferguson.

Due to the circumstances, Garcia is unable to replace the broken driver. He bogeyed three of his first four holes, though the second was the only one he parred in that stretch.

Garcia’s temper tantrum follows Robert MacIntyre, who was reportedly reprimanded by the club after multiple instances of bad behavior, including a middle-finger gesture caught on TV during Thursday’s first round.