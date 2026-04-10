Robert MacIntyre makes lewd gesture, displays temper in opening 80 at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Robert MacIntyre had one birdie on Augusta National’s 15th hole during Thursday’s first round of the Masters. It was just of the foul variety.

MacIntyre took a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 hole after rinsing two shots, including his second from 222 yards that barely caught the bank before bouncing back into the pond. Then, in a moment of frustration, the 29-year-old Scot was caught by a television camera raising his left middle finger and quickly gesturing toward the green.

Earlier in his round, MacIntyre was picked up by on-course mics around Amen Corner shouting expletive-laced comments, which the Sky Sports broadcast reportedly had to apologize for on more than one occasion. He also was shown slamming clubs into the turf after poor shots.

After finishing off his 8-over 80, MacIntyre denied an interview request made by several Scottish journalists and stormed off.

MacIntyre, coming off a tie for second at the Valero Texas Open, tees off in Round 2 of the Masters alongside Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland at 10:19 a.m. ET.