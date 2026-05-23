Si Woo Kim hangs on to Byron Nelson lead and has Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark chasing

McKINNEY, Texas — Si Woo Kim lost all of the five-shot lead he built a day earlier while flirting with sub-60 history at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The 30-year-old South Korean still managed to maintain an edge over a couple of major champions, including hometown favorite and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, heading into the final round.

Kim shot 3-under 68 on Saturday for a two-shot lead over top-ranked Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, who had matching 65s.

Sungjae Im, Kim’s countryman, followed a second-round 61 with a 67 and was another two shots back with Stephan Jaeger and Tom Hoge. Jaeger’s 64 was the low round of the day at the TPC Craig Ranch, and Hoge shot 66.

Zach Bauchou (66) was 16 under, one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka (66) and three others. Koepka, who opened with a 63, is looking for his first win since returning to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf.

Kim, the field’s second highest-ranked player behind Scheffler at No. 24, was in position for a 59 in the second round but had a bogey at 18 that forced him to settle for 60.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Rd The final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is underway at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

His five-shot lead was tied for the second-biggest on tour through 36 holes this season behind Rory McIlroy’s six-shot edge when he defended his Masters championship in April.

It was gone by the 11th hole.

Three bogeys in a span of four holes — all on putts inside 10 feet — dropped the four-time tour winner into a tie with Clark at 18 under. Clark had earlier pulled within a stroke with a short eagle putt on the par-5 ninth.

Clark took the lead a scrambling birdie at the par-5 12th, making a 15-foot putt after a bunker shot with his right foot in the grass, his flexed right knee almost touching the ground.

Sensational up-and-down by Wyndham Clark from the bunker to take the outright lead 🔥



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/M7T64ZZf2c — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 23, 2026

Kim, Scheffler and Clark were tied at 19 under when Kim went in front with a birdie on the short par-4 14th after Scheffler and Clark settled for pars after trying to drive the green.

Clark got even again, but Kim went in front for good with a birdie at the par-3 15th.

Scheffler, a four-time major winner who ran away to an eight-shot victory at last year’s Nelson, answered his first bogey of the tournament on the par-3 fourth with three birdies over the final five holes on the front nine.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, and how to watch The final round from TPC Craig Ranch features local stars and friends Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim vying for a piece of the $10.3-million purse.

Jordan Spieth, a hometown favorite alongside Scheffler, faded with four bogeys on his first five holes on the back nine a day after six consecutive birdies to start his second nine spurred a 62. He shot 73.

First-round leader Taylor Moore was back in contention after four consecutive birdies, but went in the water at 15 and ended up with a triple-bogey 6. He shot 69 and was 13 under.

Japan’s Kensei Hirata, playing in the final group with Kim and Im, shot 70 and trails by seven.