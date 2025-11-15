Tee times, pairings, TV info for final round of Butterfield Bermuda Championship
It will be another early start in windy Bermuda.
Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will run from 6:15 a.m. ET to 8:16 a.m., as competitors go off split tees at Port Royal Golf Club.
Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry are tied for the lead at 12 under, a shot clear of four players, including the third member of Sunday’s final grouping, Takumi Kanaya.
Golf Channel will broadcast the final round from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the full tee times and pairings for Sunday (all times ET):
OFF NO. 1 TEE
6:15 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Matti Schmid, Isaiah Salinda
6:26 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Kevin Velo, Mason Andersen
6:37 a.m. – Thomas Rosenmuller, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura
6:48 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Patrick Fishburn, Rico Hoey
6:59 a.m. – Zac Blair, Doug Ghim, Francesco Molinari
7:10 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Roy
7:21 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Michael Brennan
7:32 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Chan Kim, Alex Smalley
7:43 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Noah Goodwin, Matthew Riedel
7:54 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power, Frankie Capan III
8:05 a.m. – Mex McGreevy, Adam Hadwin, Chandler Phillips
8:16 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Braden Thornberry, Takumi Kanaya
OFF NO. 10 TEE
6:15 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Jonathan Byrd, Matt Kuchar
6:26 a.m. – a-Tyler Watts, Justin Hastings, Antoine Rozner
6:37 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Taylor Dickson, Martin Laird
6:48 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery
6:59 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Matt NeSmith, Blades Brown
7:10 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Jeremy Paul, Brandt Snedeker
7:21 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Trey Mullinax, John Pak
7:32 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Carson Young, Kaito Onishi
7:43 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Kevin Streelman, Tyler Duncan
7:54 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Harrison Endycott, David Skinns
8:05 a.m. – Danny Willett, Matteo Manassero
8:16 a.m. – Hunter Wolcott, Ryan Palmer