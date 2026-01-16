The American Express 2026 full field: Scottie Scheffler to make season debut

Welcome back, world No. 1. Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to make his 2026 PGA Tour debut at The American Express, Jan.22-25.

Scheffler last played in a Tour-associated event at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, when he tied for fourth. His most recent official tournament was September’s Procore Championship, which he won. It was one of six wins on the season as he earned his third consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award for player of the year.

Scheffler will be making his sixth appearance in this event. He has four top-25 finishes with his best result a solo third in his tournament debut in 2020.

Players will compete on each of the three courses in the rotation — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — over the first three days. Those who make the cut will play the final round on the Stadium Course.

Other notables in the field include Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Luke Clanton, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and PGA pro Michael Block, who earned his spot by winning a section championship.

Here’s a look at the full field in La Quinta, California: