The American Express 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.
Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.
Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the second-round tee times across all three sites:
La Quinta CC
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Rico Hoey
Ryo Hisatsune
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Seamus Power
Taylor Moore
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Kurt Kitayama
J.T. Poston
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Davis Thompson
Michael Brennan
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Chan Kim
Michael Block
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Alejandro Tosti
Marcelo Rozo
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Joel Dahmen
Beau Hossler
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Michael Kim
Denny McCarthy
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Harry Hall
Ryan Gerard
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Nick Dunlap
Gary Woodland
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Jason Dufner
Danny Walker
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Austin Smotherman
Neal Shipley
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Adam Svensson
Carson Young
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Jason Day
Alex Noren
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Andrew Putnam
Patton Kizzire
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Charley Hoffman
Brandt Snedeker
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Stephan Jaeger
Brian Campbell
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Brian Harman
Max Homa
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Kris Ventura
Jimmy Stanger
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
A.J. Ewart
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Kevin Roy
Mac Meissner
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Sahith Theegala
Patrick Rodgers
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Tom Kim
Lee Hodges
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Joe Highsmith
Aldrich Potgieter
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
John VanDerLaan
Zecheng Dou
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Pontus Nyholm
Jeffrey Kang
Stadium Course
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Rafael Campos
Matt Wallace
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Matti Schmid
David Lipsky
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Si Woo Kim
Davis Riley
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Sami Valimaki
Matthieu Pavon
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(SC)
John Parry
Isaiah Salinda
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Emilio Gonzalez
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Tom Hoge
Eric Cole
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chad Ramey
Harry Higgs
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Wyndham Clark
Robert MacIntyre
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jacob Bridgeman
Chris Kirk
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Justin Lower
Sam Ryder
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Hank Lebioda
Dylan Wu
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Adam Scott
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Austin Eckroat
Adam Schenk
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chandler Phillips
Andrew Landry
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Patrick Cantlay
Ben Griffin
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Steven Fisk
Jhonattan Vegas
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ricky Castillo
Davis Chatfield
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Dan Brown
Zach Bauchou
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Vince Whaley
Mark Hubbard
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Takumi Kanaya
Doug Ghim
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Billy Horschel
Min Woo Lee
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Emiliano Grillo
Mackenzie Hughes
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Jesper Svensson
Kensei Hirata
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Pierceson Coody
Jordan Smith
Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Lanto Griffin
Erik van Rooyen
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Adam Long
Kevin Streelman
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Cam Davis
Andrew Novak
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Rose
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(NT)
S.H. Kim
Frankie Capan III
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Tony Finau
Max Greyserman
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Peter Malnati
Brice Garnett
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Rickie Fowler
Nico Echavarria
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Kevin Yu
Karl Vilips
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Russell Henley
Akshay Bhatia
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Adrien Saddier
Gordon Sargent
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Blades Brown
David Ford
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(NT)
William Mouw
Matt McCarty
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Matt Kuchar
Camilo Villegas
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Alex Smalley
Max McGreevy
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Keith Mitchell
Zach Johnson
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Taylor Pendrith
Nick Taylor
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Sepp Straka
Sam Burns
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(NT)
S.T. Lee
Chandler Blanchet
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Luke Clanton
Keita Nakajima
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Johnny Keefer
Michael Thorbjornsen
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Bud Cauley
Sam Stevens
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Will Zalatoris
Daniel Berger
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Ludvig Åberg
Harris English
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Patrick Fishburn
Jackson Suber
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Haotong Li
Christo Lamprecht