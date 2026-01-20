The American Express 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.

Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.

Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the second-round tee times across all three sites:

La Quinta CC

Time

Tee Players 11:30 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Rico Hoey Ryo Hisatsune

11:30 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Seamus Power Taylor Moore

11:41 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Kurt Kitayama J.T. Poston

11:41 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Davis Thompson Michael Brennan

11:52 AM

EST 1 (LQ) Chan Kim Michael Block

11:52 AM

EST 10 (LQ) Alejandro Tosti Marcelo Rozo

12:03 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Joel Dahmen Beau Hossler

12:03 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Michael Kim Denny McCarthy

12:14 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Harry Hall Ryan Gerard

12:14 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Nick Dunlap Gary Woodland

12:25 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Jason Dufner Danny Walker

12:25 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Austin Smotherman Neal Shipley

12:36 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Adam Svensson Carson Young

12:36 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Jason Day Alex Noren

12:47 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Andrew Putnam Patton Kizzire

12:47 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Charley Hoffman Brandt Snedeker

12:58 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Stephan Jaeger Brian Campbell

12:58 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Brian Harman Max Homa

1:09 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Kris Ventura Jimmy Stanger

1:09 PM

EST 10 (LQ) A.J. Ewart Adrien Dumont de Chassart

1:20 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Kevin Roy Mac Meissner

1:20 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Sahith Theegala Patrick Rodgers

1:31 PM

EST 1 (LQ) Tom Kim Lee Hodges

1:31 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Joe Highsmith Aldrich Potgieter

1:42 PM

EST 1 (LQ) John VanDerLaan Zecheng Dou

1:42 PM

EST 10 (LQ) Pontus Nyholm Jeffrey Kang



Stadium Course

Time

Tee Players 11:30 AM

EST 1 (SC) Rafael Campos Matt Wallace

11:30 AM

EST 10 (SC) Matti Schmid David Lipsky

11:41 AM

EST 1 (SC) Si Woo Kim Davis Riley

11:41 AM

EST 10 (SC) Sami Valimaki Matthieu Pavon

11:52 AM

EST 1 (SC) John Parry Isaiah Salinda

11:52 AM

EST 10 (SC) Emilio Gonzalez Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:03 PM

EST 1 (SC) Tom Hoge Eric Cole

12:03 PM

EST 10 (SC) Chad Ramey Harry Higgs

12:14 PM

EST 1 (SC) Wyndham Clark Robert MacIntyre

12:14 PM

EST 10 (SC) Jacob Bridgeman Chris Kirk

12:25 PM

EST 1 (SC) Justin Lower Sam Ryder

12:25 PM

EST 10 (SC) Hank Lebioda Dylan Wu

12:36 PM

EST 1 (SC) Matt Fitzpatrick Adam Scott

12:36 PM

EST 10 (SC) Austin Eckroat Adam Schenk

12:47 PM

EST 1 (SC) Christiaan Bezuidenhout Rasmus Højgaard

12:47 PM

EST 10 (SC) Chandler Phillips Andrew Landry

12:58 PM

EST 1 (SC) Patrick Cantlay Ben Griffin

12:58 PM

EST 10 (SC) Steven Fisk Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 PM

EST 1 (SC) Ricky Castillo Davis Chatfield

1:09 PM

EST 10 (SC) Dan Brown Zach Bauchou

1:20 PM

EST 1 (SC) Vince Whaley Mark Hubbard

1:20 PM

EST 10 (SC) Takumi Kanaya Doug Ghim

1:31 PM

EST 1 (SC) Billy Horschel Min Woo Lee

1:31 PM

EST 10 (SC) Emiliano Grillo Mackenzie Hughes

1:42 PM

EST 1 (SC) Jesper Svensson Kensei Hirata

1:42 PM

EST 10 (SC) Pierceson Coody Jordan Smith



Nicklaus Tournament Course