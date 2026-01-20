Skip navigation
The American Express 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published January 20, 2026 10:24 AM
The dominos continue to fall after Koepka news
January 19, 2026 02:02 PM
After the PGA Tour announced last week that Brooks Koepka was returning, there have been questions and more questions. Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig and Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter provide some answers.

The PGA Tour is in La Quinta, California, for this week’s American Express. The tournament is contested over three courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club — for the first three rounds.

Following a 54-hole cut, the final round will be held on the Stadium Course.

Golf Channel coverage beings at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the second-round tee times across all three sites:

La Quinta CC

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Rico Hoey

Ryo Hisatsune

11:30 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Seamus Power

Taylor Moore

11:41 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Kurt Kitayama

J.T. Poston

11:41 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Davis Thompson

Michael Brennan

11:52 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Chan Kim

Michael Block

11:52 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Alejandro Tosti

Marcelo Rozo

12:03 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Joel Dahmen

Beau Hossler

12:03 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Michael Kim

Denny McCarthy

12:14 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Harry Hall

Ryan Gerard

12:14 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Nick Dunlap

Gary Woodland

12:25 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Jason Dufner

Danny Walker

12:25 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Austin Smotherman

Neal Shipley

12:36 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

12:36 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Jason Day

Alex Noren

12:47 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Andrew Putnam

Patton Kizzire

12:47 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Charley Hoffman

Brandt Snedeker

12:58 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Stephan Jaeger

Brian Campbell

12:58 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Brian Harman

Max Homa

1:09 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Kris Ventura

Jimmy Stanger

1:09 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

A.J. Ewart

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

1:20 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Kevin Roy

Mac Meissner

1:20 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Sahith Theegala

Patrick Rodgers

1:31 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Tom Kim

Lee Hodges

1:31 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Joe Highsmith

Aldrich Potgieter

1:42 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

John VanDerLaan

Zecheng Dou

1:42 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Pontus Nyholm

Jeffrey Kang

Stadium Course

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Rafael Campos

Matt Wallace

11:30 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

11:41 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Si Woo Kim

Davis Riley

11:41 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Sami Valimaki

Matthieu Pavon

11:52 AM
EST

1

(SC)

John Parry

Isaiah Salinda

11:52 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Emilio Gonzalez

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:03 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Tom Hoge

Eric Cole

12:03 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chad Ramey

Harry Higgs

12:14 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

12:14 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Kirk

12:25 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Justin Lower

Sam Ryder

12:25 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Hank Lebioda

Dylan Wu

12:36 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott

12:36 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Austin Eckroat

Adam Schenk

12:47 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Rasmus Højgaard

12:47 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chandler Phillips

Andrew Landry

12:58 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Griffin

12:58 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Steven Fisk

Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ricky Castillo

Davis Chatfield

1:09 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Dan Brown

Zach Bauchou

1:20 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Vince Whaley

Mark Hubbard

1:20 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Takumi Kanaya

Doug Ghim

1:31 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Billy Horschel

Min Woo Lee

1:31 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Emiliano Grillo

Mackenzie Hughes

1:42 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Jesper Svensson

Kensei Hirata

1:42 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Pierceson Coody

Jordan Smith

Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Lanto Griffin

Erik van Rooyen

11:30 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Adam Long

Kevin Streelman

11:41 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Cam Davis

Andrew Novak

11:41 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Rose

11:52 AM
EST

1

(NT)

S.H. Kim

Frankie Capan III

11:52 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Tony Finau

Max Greyserman

12:03 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Peter Malnati

Brice Garnett

12:03 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Rickie Fowler

Nico Echavarria

12:14 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Kevin Yu

Karl Vilips

12:14 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

12:25 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Adrien Saddier

Gordon Sargent

12:25 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Blades Brown

David Ford

12:36 PM
EST

1

(NT)

William Mouw

Matt McCarty

12:36 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Matt Kuchar

Camilo Villegas

12:47 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Alex Smalley

Max McGreevy

12:47 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Keith Mitchell

Zach Johnson

12:58 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Taylor Pendrith

Nick Taylor

12:58 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Sepp Straka

Sam Burns

1:09 PM
EST

1

(NT)

S.T. Lee

Chandler Blanchet

1:09 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Luke Clanton

Keita Nakajima

1:20 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Johnny Keefer

Michael Thorbjornsen

1:20 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Bud Cauley

Sam Stevens

1:31 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Will Zalatoris

Daniel Berger

1:31 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Ludvig Åberg

Harris English

1:42 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Patrick Fishburn

Jackson Suber

1:42 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Haotong Li

Christo Lamprecht