Tom Watson: PGA Tour ‘reneged’ on promise to ban LIV players

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The PGA Tour’s decision to create a pathway back to the circuit from LIV Golf has been largely, but not completely, embraced.

After hitting the ceremonial first tee shot alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player Thursday morning at the Masters, Tom Watson took a shot at the Tour’s decision to allow Brooks Koepka to return.

“The Tour made a decision to renege on what they promised when the players left for LIV. They felt that the compensation that [Koepka] has paid is good enough,” Watson said. “I thought the LIV players, when they left, they were supposed to be banned for life. If I was commissioner, that’s what I would do.

“I’d say if you’re finished with your contract with LIV Golf, if you want to play the PGA Tour again, you come back, and you must play the Korn Ferry Tour for a year to qualify for it.”

Koepka was allowed to return to the Tour this year under a program that was specifically created for players who joined the Saudi-backed who have won one of the four majors or The Players Championship from 2022 to 2025. Koepka, Cam Smith and Jon Rahm were the only players who were eligible.

Koepka also had to make a $5 million donation to various charities and isn’t qualified for the Tour’s signature events, which means he must play “open” events to improve his status.

Masters 2026: Patrick Reed eagles both par 5s on first nine Thursday Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, eagled the par-5 second and par-5 eighth to take the early lead at Augusta National.

Patrick Reed is also on track to return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf but his path will be via the DP World Tour following two early victories on the European tour that virtually guarantees he will be among the year’s top 10 players and earn a Tour card.

“I’m just going by the rules. I’m doing my time from what they said in [the] player handbook, and I’m excited to come back playing on the PGA Tour,” Reed said when asked about Watson’s comments. “I can’t wait really to get back and finish my career on the PGA Tour where I started.”