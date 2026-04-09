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Masters 2026: Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player and Watson commence 90th Masters

  
Published April 9, 2026 07:30 AM
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Gary Player, a three-time Masters winner, hit the first unofficial shot of the 90th edition of the tournament, leading the honorary starters Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Six-time champion Jack Nicklaus — with an, “Oh, boy, watch out” after teeing up his ball — went second, with two-time Masters champ Tom Watson third. Together, the men have combined for 11 green jackets and 140 tournament appearances.

And with that, it was time for the season’s first major to commence.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 2026 Masters Tournament is now officially underway,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley. “Enjoy the tournament.”

The first official tee time for this year’s Masters was at 7:40 a.m. ET with Haotong Li and Johnny Keefer.

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