WM Phoenix Open 2026: First-round tee times, groupings, how to watch

  
Published February 3, 2026 03:05 PM
Party time on the PGA Tour begins Thursday at TPC Scottsdale with the opening round of the WM Phoenix Open.

World No. 1 and two-time WM champion Scottie Scheffler is in a threesome with Jordan Spieth and Chris Gotterup. They will go out at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Fellow two-time winner Brooks Koepka is off at 2:44 p.m. with Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at full-field tee times and groupings:

Time
TeePlayers
9:20 AM
EST		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Rasmus Højgaard

Kevin Roy

9:20 AM
EST		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryo Hisatsune

Max McGreevy

9:31 AM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

Michael Thorbjornsen

Danny Walker

9:31 AM
EST		10

Max Greyserman

Nicolai Højgaard

Pierceson Coody

9:42 AM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Michael Kim

Bud Cauley

9:42 AM
EST		10

Brice Garnett

Mark Hubbard

Vince Whaley

9:53 AM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Chris Kirk

Webb Simpson

9:53 AM
EST		10

J.J. Spaun

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

10:04 AM
EST		1

Ryan Fox

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

10:04 AM
EST		10

Ben Griffin

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

10:15 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Harris English

Davis Thompson

10:15 AM
EST		10

Scottie Scheffler

Chris Gotterup

Jordan Spieth

10:26 AM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

William Mouw

Joe Highsmith

10:26 AM
EST		10

Michael Brennan

Karl Vilips

Tony Finau

10:37 AM
EST		1

Adam Schenk

Gary Woodland

Jacob Bridgeman

10:37 AM
EST		10

Peter Malnati

Patrick Rodgers

Alex Smalley

10:48 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Eric Cole

Marco Penge

10:48 AM
EST		10

Zecheng Dou

John VanDerLaan

A.J. Ewart

10:59 AM
EST		1

Dan Brown

Kensei Hirata

Keita Nakajima

10:59 AM
EST		10

Davis Chatfield

S.T. Lee

Thomas Avant

2:00 PM
EST		1

Rafael Campos

Corey Conners

Chandler Phillips

2:00 PM
EST		10

Emiliano Grillo

Rico Hoey

Takumi Kanaya

2:11 PM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Thorbjørn Olesen

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

2:11 PM
EST		10

S.H. Kim

Mac Meissner

Kristoffer Reitan

2:22 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Joel Dahmen

Keith Mitchell

2:22 PM
EST		10

Matthieu Pavon

Chad Ramey

Sam Stevens

2:33 PM
EST		1

Viktor Hovland

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

2:33 PM
EST		10

J.T. Poston

Davis Riley

Stephan Jaeger

2:44 PM
EST		1

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young

Brooks Koepka

2:44 PM
EST		10

Andrew Novak

Harry Hall

Akshay Bhatia

2:55 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Rickie Fowler

Si Woo Kim

2:55 PM
EST		10

Brian Campbell

Aldrich Potgieter

Cam Davis

3:06 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Matt McCarty

Billy Horschel

3:06 PM
EST		10

Sami Valimaki

Garrick Higgo

Nico Echavarria

3:17 PM
EST		1

Austin Eckroat

Charley Hoffman

Matti Schmid

3:17 PM
EST		10

Erik van Rooyen

Hank Lebioda

Johnny Keefer

3:28 PM
EST		1

Zach Bauchou

Emilio Gonzalez

Chandler Blanchet

3:28 PM
EST		10

Jordan Smith

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Pontus Nyholm

3:39 PM
EST		1

Haotong Li

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Neal Shipley

3:39 PM
EST		10

Austin Smotherman

John Parry

Christo Lamprecht

3:50 PM
EST		10

Alejandro Tosti

Adrien Saddier

Jeffrey Kang