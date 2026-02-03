WM Phoenix Open 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
The party continues Friday at TPC Scottsdale with the second round of the WM Phoenix Open.
World No. 1 and two-time WM champion Scottie Scheffler is in a threesome with Jordan Spieth and Chris Gotterup. They will go out at 2:55 p.m. ET.
Fellow two-time winner Brooks Koepka is off at 10:04 a.m. with Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.
Golf Channel Coverage (ET)
- 1:30-3:30PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3:30-7:30PM: WM Phoenix Open live coverage
- 7:30-8:30PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at full-field tee times and groupings:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:20 AM
EST
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Rico Hoey
Takumi Kanaya
|9:20 AM
EST
|10
Rafael Campos
Corey Conners
Chandler Phillips
|9:31 AM
EST
|1
S.H. Kim
Mac Meissner
Kristoffer Reitan
|9:31 AM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Thorbjørn Olesen
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|9:42 AM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Chad Ramey
Sam Stevens
|9:42 AM
EST
|10
Max Homa
Joel Dahmen
Keith Mitchell
|9:53 AM
EST
|1
J.T. Poston
Davis Riley
Stephan Jaeger
|9:53 AM
EST
|10
Viktor Hovland
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
|10:04 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Harry Hall
Akshay Bhatia
|10:04 AM
EST
|10
Xander Schauffele
Cameron Young
Brooks Koepka
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Brian Campbell
Aldrich Potgieter
Cam Davis
|10:15 AM
EST
|10
Min Woo Lee
Rickie Fowler
Si Woo Kim
|10:26 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Garrick Higgo
Nico Echavarria
|10:26 AM
EST
|10
Maverick McNealy
Matt McCarty
Billy Horschel
|10:37 AM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Hank Lebioda
Johnny Keefer
|10:37 AM
EST
|10
Austin Eckroat
Charley Hoffman
Matti Schmid
|10:48 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Smith
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Pontus Nyholm
|10:48 AM
EST
|10
Zach Bauchou
Emilio Gonzalez
Chandler Blanchet
|10:59 AM
EST
|1
Austin Smotherman
John Parry
Christo Lamprecht
|10:59 AM
EST
|10
Haotong Li
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Neal Shipley
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Adrien Saddier
Jeffrey Kang
|2:00 PM
EST
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Ryo Hisatsune
Max McGreevy
|2:00 PM
EST
|10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Rasmus Højgaard
Kevin Roy
|2:11 PM
EST
|1
Max Greyserman
Nicolai Højgaard
Pierceson Coody
|2:11 PM
EST
|10
Patton Kizzire
Michael Thorbjornsen
Danny Walker
|2:22 PM
EST
|1
Brice Garnett
Mark Hubbard
Vince Whaley
|2:22 PM
EST
|10
Daniel Berger
Michael Kim
Bud Cauley
|2:33 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Sahith Theegala
Sam Burns
|2:33 PM
EST
|10
Jake Knapp
Chris Kirk
Webb Simpson
|2:44 PM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:44 PM
EST
|10
Ryan Fox
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
|2:55 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Chris Gotterup
Jordan Spieth
|2:55 PM
EST
|10
Brian Harman
Harris English
Davis Thompson
|3:06 PM
EST
|1
Michael Brennan
Karl Vilips
Tony Finau
|3:06 PM
EST
|10
Kurt Kitayama
William Mouw
Joe Highsmith
|3:17 PM
EST
|1
Peter Malnati
Patrick Rodgers
Alex Smalley
|3:17 PM
EST
|10
Adam Schenk
Gary Woodland
Jacob Bridgeman
|3:28 PM
EST
|1
Zecheng Dou
John VanDerLaan
A.J. Ewart
|3:28 PM
EST
|10
Tom Hoge
Eric Cole
Marco Penge
|3:39 PM
EST
|1
Davis Chatfield
S.T. Lee
Thomas Avant
|3:39 PM
EST
|10
Dan Brown
Kensei Hirata
Keita Nakajima