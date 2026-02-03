WM Phoenix Open 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings, how to watch

The party continues Friday at TPC Scottsdale with the second round of the WM Phoenix Open.

World No. 1 and two-time WM champion Scottie Scheffler is in a threesome with Jordan Spieth and Chris Gotterup. They will go out at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Fellow two-time winner Brooks Koepka is off at 10:04 a.m. with Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at full-field tee times and groupings: