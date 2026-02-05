Scottie Scheffler frustrated and over par in Round 1 of WM Phoenix Open

We’ve seen it in Memphis. We’ve seen it in Colorado. Scottie Scheffler isn’t always composed. When you’re the greatest player in the world, no expectations are greater than your own.

And with that, can come frustration when they are not met.

The world No. 1, who won in his first start of the season at The American Express, shot 2-over 73 Thursday at the WM Phoenix Open. He was tied for 81st and 10 off the lead — held by playing competitor Chris Gotterup — when he signed his card.

Scheffler did all he could in the opening round to not boil over. Starting on the back nine at TPC Scottsdale, he birdied his first hole, the par-4 10th, but then pulled his tee shot on the par-4 11th into a water hazard, resulting in a bogey.

A birdie at the par-5 13th was followed by a bogey at the par-4 14th — after another pulled tee shot and vicious post-strike swing with his driver.

Birdies at the 15th and 17th holes got him to 2 under par and seemed to stabilize his round, but his approach shot on the par-4 18th rolled off the green, and his subsequent pitch shot rolled back to his feet. As soon as Scheffler stubbed his wedge, he angrily, repeatedly and two-handedly banged the offensive club against his thighs.

Upon making the turn, it was a bogey from the fairway at the par-4 first and then a double at the par-4 second. That ‘6’ was the result of his tee shot landing near the lip of a fairway bunker, from which his second shot found the rough, from which his third shot still didn’t find the green.

Scheffler bounced back with a birdie at the third hole and, after not recording back-to-back pars in his round, made four in a row before a final bogey at the par-4 eighth, where another chip shot ran off the green and back toward him.

Scheffler, who shot over par for the first time on Tour since June’s Travelers Championship, didn’t speak with media after his round, opting to go straight to the range. He currently holds the longest active cuts-made streak on Tour (65) after Xander Schauffele missed the weekend at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

A two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale (2022, ’23), Scheffler tees off with Jordan Spieth (70) and Chris Gotterup (63) at 2:55 p.m. ET in Round 2.

Gotterup, who won the season-opening Sony Open, made six birdies and an eagle Thursday to grab the early lead. Spieth was 3 under on his round before a closing double bogey.