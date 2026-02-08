Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WM Phoenix Open: Final Round tee times, groupings, how to watch

  
Published February 7, 2026 07:00 PM

The People’s Open concludes in the Arizona desert on Sunday, with Hideki Matsuyama in pursuit of his third WM Phoenix Open crown.

He’s not the only two-time winner chasing the trifecta at TPC Scottsdale. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, believes he still has a chance to win for a third time despite being five strokes off Matsuyama’s lead at 13 under.

It won’t come easy for Matsuyama, with four players sitting T-2 heading into the final round. Of that quadrant, Maverick McNealy and Nicolai Højgaard each shot 6-under 65s on moving day, tying for the lowest-scoring Round 3.

Si Woo Kim, a day after finishing with a tournament-best 9-under 62, also sits tied one back of the lead.

And then there’s Matsuyama’s fellow countryman, Ryo Hisatsune. He’s fresh off his own impressive 8-under 63 on Friday and a T-2 at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, rounding out the foursome tied at 12 under.

It’s anybody’s tournament heading into the final round, so let’s take a look when fans can begin tuning in Sunday.

WM Phoenix Open Final Round coverage (ET)

Full tee times and groupings at TPC Scottsdale:

Time
TeePlayers
10:45 AM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Harris English

A.J. Ewart

10:45 AM
EST		10

Christo Lamprecht

Patrick Rodgers

S.H. Kim

10:56 AM
EST		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Michael Kim

Sam Stevens

10:56 AM
EST		10

Zach Bauchou

Wyndham Clark

Alex Smalley

11:07 AM
EST		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Jacob Bridgeman

Jordan Smith

11:07 AM
EST		10

Tom Kim

Zecheng Dou

Nick Taylor

11:18 AM
EST		1

Ryan Fox

Rickie Fowler

Max McGreevy

11:18 AM
EST		10

Chad Ramey

Rico Hoey

Davis Thompson

11:29 AM
EST		1

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Cameron Young

11:29 AM
EST		10

Kurt Kitayama

Joe Highsmith

Chandler Phillips

11:40 AM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Brian Campbell

Sepp Straka

11:40 AM
EST		10

John VanDerLaan

Johnny Keefer

Bud Cauley

11:51 AM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Michael Brennan

Mackenzie Hughes

11:51 AM
EST		10

Sami Valimaki

Cam Davis

Keita Nakajima

12:02 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Kevin Roy

Stephan Jaeger

12:02 PM
EST		10

J.T. Poston

Kensei Hirata

Takumi Kanaya

12:13 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Chris Gotterup

Pierceson Coody

12:13 PM
EST		10

Max Homa

Kristoffer Reitan

Collin Morikawa

12:24 PM
EST		1

John Parry

Viktor Hovland

Rasmus Højgaard

12:24 PM
EST		10

Hank Lebioda

S.T. Lee

Adrien Saddier

12:35 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Matt Fitzpatrick

Akshay Bhatia

12:35 PM
EST		10

Gary Woodland

Xander Schauffele

12:46 PM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Ryo Hisatsune

Michael Thorbjornsen

12:46 PM
EST		10

Patton Kizzire

Neal Shipley

12:57 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Nicolai Højgaard

Maverick McNealy