WM Phoenix Open: Final Round tee times, groupings, how to watch

The People’s Open concludes in the Arizona desert on Sunday, with Hideki Matsuyama in pursuit of his third WM Phoenix Open crown.

He’s not the only two-time winner chasing the trifecta at TPC Scottsdale. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, believes he still has a chance to win for a third time despite being five strokes off Matsuyama’s lead at 13 under.

It won’t come easy for Matsuyama, with four players sitting T-2 heading into the final round. Of that quadrant, Maverick McNealy and Nicolai Højgaard each shot 6-under 65s on moving day, tying for the lowest-scoring Round 3.

Si Woo Kim, a day after finishing with a tournament-best 9-under 62, also sits tied one back of the lead.

And then there’s Matsuyama’s fellow countryman, Ryo Hisatsune. He’s fresh off his own impressive 8-under 63 on Friday and a T-2 at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, rounding out the foursome tied at 12 under.

It’s anybody’s tournament heading into the final round, so let’s take a look when fans can begin tuning in Sunday.

WM Phoenix Open Final Round coverage (ET)

Full tee times and groupings at TPC Scottsdale: