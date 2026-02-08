WM Phoenix Open: Final Round tee times, groupings, how to watch
The People’s Open concludes in the Arizona desert on Sunday, with Hideki Matsuyama in pursuit of his third WM Phoenix Open crown.
He’s not the only two-time winner chasing the trifecta at TPC Scottsdale. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, believes he still has a chance to win for a third time despite being five strokes off Matsuyama’s lead at 13 under.
It won’t come easy for Matsuyama, with four players sitting T-2 heading into the final round. Of that quadrant, Maverick McNealy and Nicolai Højgaard each shot 6-under 65s on moving day, tying for the lowest-scoring Round 3.
Si Woo Kim, a day after finishing with a tournament-best 9-under 62, also sits tied one back of the lead.
And then there’s Matsuyama’s fellow countryman, Ryo Hisatsune. He’s fresh off his own impressive 8-under 63 on Friday and a T-2 at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, rounding out the foursome tied at 12 under.
It’s anybody’s tournament heading into the final round, so let’s take a look when fans can begin tuning in Sunday.
WM Phoenix Open Final Round coverage (ET)
- 11AM-Noon: Golf Central Pregame
- Noon-3PM: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (GC)
- 3-6PM: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (CBS)
- 6-6:30PM: Golf Central Postgame
Full tee times and groupings at TPC Scottsdale:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
Daniel Berger
Harris English
A.J. Ewart
|10:45 AM
EST
|10
Christo Lamprecht
Patrick Rodgers
S.H. Kim
|10:56 AM
EST
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Michael Kim
Sam Stevens
|10:56 AM
EST
|10
Zach Bauchou
Wyndham Clark
Alex Smalley
|11:07 AM
EST
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Jacob Bridgeman
Jordan Smith
|11:07 AM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Zecheng Dou
Nick Taylor
|11:18 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Fox
Rickie Fowler
Max McGreevy
|11:18 AM
EST
|10
Chad Ramey
Rico Hoey
Davis Thompson
|11:29 AM
EST
|1
Mac Meissner
Keith Mitchell
Cameron Young
|11:29 AM
EST
|10
Kurt Kitayama
Joe Highsmith
Chandler Phillips
|11:40 AM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Brian Campbell
Sepp Straka
|11:40 AM
EST
|10
John VanDerLaan
Johnny Keefer
Bud Cauley
|11:51 AM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Michael Brennan
Mackenzie Hughes
|11:51 AM
EST
|10
Sami Valimaki
Cam Davis
Keita Nakajima
|12:02 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Kevin Roy
Stephan Jaeger
|12:02 PM
EST
|10
J.T. Poston
Kensei Hirata
Takumi Kanaya
|12:13 PM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Chris Gotterup
Pierceson Coody
|12:13 PM
EST
|10
Max Homa
Kristoffer Reitan
Collin Morikawa
|12:24 PM
EST
|1
John Parry
Viktor Hovland
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:24 PM
EST
|10
Hank Lebioda
S.T. Lee
Adrien Saddier
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Matt Fitzpatrick
Akshay Bhatia
|12:35 PM
EST
|10
Gary Woodland
Xander Schauffele
|12:46 PM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Ryo Hisatsune
Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:46 PM
EST
|10
Patton Kizzire
Neal Shipley
|12:57 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Nicolai Højgaard
Maverick McNealy