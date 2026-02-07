Back in control: Scottie Scheffler believes ‘special round’ can lead to third WM Phoenix Open title

Scottie Scheffler doesn’t yet know how big of a deficit he’ll face when he walks back onto TPC Scottsdale Sunday for the final round of the WM Phoenix Open.

One thing is certain though: The world’s top-ranked player has restored confidence after a shaky start to the tournament and believes no lead is too large for him to overcome.

“Barring anything crazy on the back nine, I shouldn’t be out of the tournament,” he told reporters after shooting a 4-under 67 during moving day in the desert. “Somebody would have to do something crazy on the back nine in order to knock me out of the tournament.”

Scheffler, who sits at 8 under on the tournament after three rounds, sees an opportunity to gain momentum early starting on the front nine Sunday.

“Going to need a special round,” he said, adding he never counted himself out of contention despite a 2-over 73 during his first round where he showed visible signs frustration. “You never know what can happen.”

The two-time WM Phoenix Open winner was asked if Thursday was an anomaly, considering he’s recorded just one bogey in the subsequent two rounds.

Scheffler said he felt comfortable after Friday and Saturday’s performance, comparing his game to where it was just two weeks when he claimed the American Express in his first start of the season.

“I feel in control of the golf club,” he said. “I feel like I am in a really good spot.”

Shaking off the struggles from earlier in the week, Scheffler pointed out that he takes pride in being able to stay near the lead even when his game was not up to his high standard.

He made his 66th straight cut Friday afternoon, thanks to a bogey-free 6-under 65. His last missed cut on Tour was the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

“One of the things I’m most proud of,” he said, “is the consistent results I’ve had over the years.”