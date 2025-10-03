The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun have had contrasting careers. But they both know the sting of defeat, the joy of victory, and how both mold a player.
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will be in a Monday playoff to determine the winner of The Players Championship.
J.J. Spaun and Rory McIlroy both played their way into a Monday playoff at The Players. That was good for one, not as much for the other.
The Players champion gets far more than just a shiny, gold trophy.
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will square off in a three-hole aggregate playoff on Monday morning at TPC Sawgrass.
Final-round play at The Players Championship was suspended at 1:15 p.m. ET Sunday as a line of thunderstorms – as expected – moved through the area.
Hal Sutton reminisces on his win at The Players Championship in 2000, a victory that saw him knock off Tiger Woods in impressive fashion.
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis report on the horrifying 2018 car crash that almost cost The Players Championship contender Bud Cauley his life -- but, he says, toughened him, too.
Rory McIlroy didn’t find many fairways on Saturday -- then again, who did? -- and struggled putting. But four strokes off the lead at The Players Championship, he’s hanging around, and has the upper hand in experience.
With gusts up to 30 mph, Spaun shot 2-under 70 to take a one-shot lead into the final round, where TV and tee times have been moved up.
Johnson Wagner tried the chip shot that derailed Scottie Scheffler’s 12th hole during the third round of The Players Championship, doing exactly what the world No. 1 did, sending his golf ball right into the water.