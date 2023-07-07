USGA
Bell was an accomplished amateur golfer and businesswoman who served as USGA president from 1996-99 as part of a 31-year career with the association.
Watch the top highlights and moments from closing singles of the 50th Walker Cup between the United States and Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The Americans seized control in the sunshine and kept right on rolling through the fog at Cypress Point on Sunday, eliminating any drama in beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup.
Both sides split the second foursomes session, 2-2, on Sunday morning to keep the Americans a point clear after a wild bunch of alternate-shot matches at the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point.
George W. Bush talks about why he enjoys the Walker Cup so much and marvels at Cypress Point as the setting for the event.
Watch the top highlights from Day 2 foursomes of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.
The U.S. Amateur champion birdied both par 3s along the ocean at Cypress Point to close out his match on Saturday as the Americans rallied in singles to build a 6 1/2-5 1/2 lead over Great Britain and Ireland.
Watch the top highlights from Day 1 singles of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.
This is the third time in the 26-point era, which dates to 2009, that GB&I has led 3-1 after one session. They’ve won two of those occasions.
Watch the top highlights from Day 1 foursomes of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Before beginning their quest to win the 50th Walker Cup and become just the third visiting side ever to win on U.S. soil, the Great Britain and Ireland team received some motivation from a former Walker Cupper and Ryder Cup legend.