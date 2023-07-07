Skip navigation
USGA

Judy Bell past president of the USGA and 2001 First Lady of Golf recipient. (Photograph by The PGA of America.)
Judy Bell, a trailblazer as USGA’s first female president, dies at 89
Bell was an accomplished amateur golfer and businesswoman who served as USGA president from 1996-99 as part of a 31-year career with the association.
2025 Walker Cup
World No. 1 Jackson Koivun among invitees to Walker Cup practice session
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur
U.S. Mid-Amateur quarters filled with reinstated ams, including KFT vet who just regained status
2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Player loses U.S. Mid-Amateur match after his caddie receives cart ride to 20th hole
2025 Walker Cup
As fog lifts on 50th Walker Cup, U.S. team and Cypress Point deliver resounding victories
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable

U.S. OPEN

When and where are the 2026 men’s golf majors?
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round
Watch: NBC announcers react to J.J. Spaun’s dramatic U.S. Open-winning putt
2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round
Everything a classic U.S. Open asks, Oakmont delivered to perfection
2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round
Luckiest man alive? After conquering Oakmont, it’s irrevocably J.J. Spaun
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and many other had a chance to win the U.S. Open, then Oakmont happened
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Robert MacIntyre shows class in defeat and on the course Sunday at U.S. Open
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
PGA: U.S. OPEN - Practice Round
U.S. Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round
‘That’s a bad call': Sam Burns denied relief from soggy lie as U.S. Open hopes washed away
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results and sites
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Oakmont Country Club

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
GLF-WOMEN'S OPEN-INKSTER WITH TROPHY
U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses
2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
U.S. Women’s Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $12 million purse
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Final Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2025 leaderboard: Final-round scores, results from Erin Hills
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Final Round
Sweden’s Maja Stark wins U.S. Women’s Open for first major championship
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Lexi Thompson defends pace of play, playing schedule after USWO missed cut
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
What is the U.S. Women’s Open playoff format?
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Erin Hills
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women’s Open

MORE USGA

16:12
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 closing singles
Watch the top highlights and moments from closing singles of the 50th Walker Cup between the United States and Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The Walker Cup - Day Two
U.S. wins 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point, routing GB&I in closing singles
The Americans seized control in the sunshine and kept right on rolling through the fog at Cypress Point on Sunday, eliminating any drama in beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup.
2025 Walker Cup
After wild foursomes split, U.S. still up 1 with only Sunday singles left at Walker Cup
Both sides split the second foursomes session, 2-2, on Sunday morning to keep the Americans a point clear after a wild bunch of alternate-shot matches at the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point.
02:04
Bush endorses number of Texans on Walker Cup team
George W. Bush talks about why he enjoys the Walker Cup so much and marvels at Cypress Point as the setting for the event.
08:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 foursomes
Watch the top highlights from Day 2 foursomes of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.
2025 Walker Cup
Mason Howell, U.S. rally in singles to take 1-point Walker Cup lead
The U.S. Amateur champion birdied both par 3s along the ocean at Cypress Point to close out his match on Saturday as the Americans rallied in singles to build a 6 1/2-5 1/2 lead over Great Britain and Ireland.
15:00
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 singles
Watch the top highlights from Day 1 singles of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.
2025 Walker Cup
Great Britain and Ireland seize momentum to take 3-1 Walker Cup lead
This is the third time in the 26-point era, which dates to 2009, that GB&I has led 3-1 after one session. They’ve won two of those occasions.
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
Watch the top highlights from Day 1 foursomes of the 50th Walker Cup between Team USA and Team Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach.
Rory McIlroy to GB&I Walker Cup team: ‘Please beat them ... we’re going to beat them at Bethpage’
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Before beginning their quest to win the 50th Walker Cup and become just the third visiting side ever to win on U.S. soil, the Great Britain and Ireland team received some motivation from a former Walker Cupper and Ryder Cup legend.
