Reed leads by four in Dubai: 'It's not going to be easy'
January 24, 2026 10:24 AM
Patrick Reed has a four-shot lead entering the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. But the former Masters champion knows Sunday won't be a cruise to another title.
