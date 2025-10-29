Skip navigation
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
October 29, 2025 02:15 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate if the PGA Tour should be more cutthroat while discussing the flexibility of the various pathways to earning a Tour card.
