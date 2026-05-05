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Rahm: 'I don’t see many ways out' of LIV contract

May 5, 2026 07:08 PM
Jon Rahm said he has "several years" remaining on his LIV contract and that he didn't "see many ways out." He talked Tuesday about his LIV future and his agreement with the DP World Tour.

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