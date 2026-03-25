Korda sisters: What they admire, what annoys them about each other
Jessica and Nelly Korda are competing in this week's Ford Championship, Jessica's first event in three years after maternity leave and battling injuries. They met with the media to discuss myriad topics, including what they admire and what annoys them about each other.
Up Next
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Golf Channel analyst Paige Mackenzie breaks down the latest LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements seen during the 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
Hyo Joo Kim went wire to wire to win the Fortinet Founders Cup, and held off Nelly Korda's final round charge at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Here's the best from a Sunday afternoon from Menlo Park.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
Hyo Joo Kim remained in command Saturday at Menlo Park, extending her lead over the Fortinet Founders Cup field. Nelly Korda sits in a solo second and chases along with Ruixin Liu and Gabby Lopez.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, with Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee and leader Hyo Joo Kim.
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: ‘I did it’
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: 'I did it'
Rose Zhang talks about her decision to join the LPGA Tour and finish her degree at Stanford University.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1
Extended highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Height Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, featuring Nelly Korda and more.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
Australian Hannah Green captured the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship on Sunday in Singapore. Here's how the 2019 Women's PGA Championship won and what she had to say after the tournament.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
Three-time major winner Minjee Lee skyrocketed up the HSBC Women’s World Championship leaderboard after shooting an 8-under 64 to move into a tie for second place at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
American Auston Kim birdied two of her final three holes for a 66 and a one-stroke lead over China’s Yan Liu in the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Thursday. Five players were tied for third with 68s, including No. 12-ranked Haeran Ryu.
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
Beth Ann Nichols, senior writer at Golfweek, joins Golf Today to discuss Jeeno Thitikul's eighth LPGA Tour victory at Thailand's Siam Country Club Old Course last weekend and what it means to the 23-year-old's chances to win her first major in 2026. Nichols also talks Lydia Ko's career and gives a player to watch this season on the LPGA Tour.