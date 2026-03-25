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Korda sisters: What they admire, what annoys them about each other

March 25, 2026 03:56 PM
Jessica and Nelly Korda are competing in this week's Ford Championship, Jessica's first event in three years after maternity leave and battling injuries. They met with the media to discuss myriad topics, including what they admire and what annoys them about each other.
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