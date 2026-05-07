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LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1

May 7, 2026 03:54 PM
Americans Andrea Lee and Brooke Matthews lead Jeeno Thitikul by a shot at Mountain Ridge Golf Course. Michelle Wie West, competing for the first time since 2023, made some highlights in her back nine after a slow start.
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