LPGA Highlights: 2026 Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
The final Round of the Mizuho Americas Open in West Caldwell, New Jersey made for an exciting Sunday at Mountain Ridge Golf Course, check out some of the best highlights.
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LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Jeeno Thitikul holds a two-shot lead at the Mizuho Americas Open after a steady performance in the third round.
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Jennifer Kupcho's 3-under 69 during Friday's second round at Mountain Ridge vaulted her into a share of the lead with Jeeno Thitikul.
Ko OK with tough 75, loving hair claw collection at Mizuho
Ko OK with tough 75, loving hair claw collection at Mizuho
Lydia Ko shot 75 Friday at the Mizuho Americas Open. Given the conditions, she wasn't unhappy. She was very happy, however, to discuss her growing hair claw collection.
Trying less helping Thitikul at Mizuho Americas Open
Trying less helping Thitikul at Mizuho Americas Open
Jeeno Thitikul's coach said she needs to try less. That attitude is working for her after an opening 67 at the Mizuho Americas Open.
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
Andrea Lee leads Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko by a shot at Mountain Ridge Golf Course. Michelle Wie West, competing for the first time since 2023, made some highlights in her back nine after a slow start.
Stop and smell the roses: Korda prioritizing time off after win at El Camaleón
Stop and smell the roses: Korda prioritizing time off after win at El Camaleón
Nelly Korda did exactly what No. 1-ranked golfers are expected to do in Mayakoba over the weekend: Win. The 27-year-old Korda followed up her major in Houston last week with a 17-under 271 at El Camaleón.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Final Round
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Final Round
Check out some of the best highlights from the final round of action at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.
Nelly Korda wins 2026 Riviera Maya Open
Nelly Korda wins 2026 Riviera Maya Open
Nelly Korda won her third LPGA tournament of the year on Sunday at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba by four strokes.
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Riviera Maya Open, Round 3
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Riviera Maya Open, Round 3
The third round of the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba was packed with highlights from world No. 1 Nelly Korda and other top LPGA players.