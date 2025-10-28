Skip navigation
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 2

October 28, 2025 06:26 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the men's and women's East Lake Cup, an NCAA golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
08:51
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
03:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event
05:52
Gainey adjusting quickly to the PGA Tour Champions
03:48
LPGA’s International Crown has ‘perfect’ format
09:54
The Sentry will not be played in 2026
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026