Three-time champion Phil Mickelson to miss Masters for family reasons

Phil Mickelson will be watching next week’s Masters Tournament, but the three-time winner won’t be making the trek around Augusta National as a player competing in the year’s first major.

Mickelson cited being with his family as it navigates a personal health matter as the reason he will not be playing the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters Tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter,” Mickelson said in a statement. “I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, said Mickelson has the golf club’s “complete support as he takes time to be with his family.”

Mickelson missed the cut at last year’s Masters after a T-43 finish in 2024 and tie for second in ’23. He has 16 top-10 finishes in his 30 career starts at Augusta and has played in every Masters since 1995 except one. He skipped the 2022 edition when taking a self-imposed break from golf.

Lefty is one of eight players to win the green jacket three times, claiming the title in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Mickelson finished T-48 in his most recent outing on the LIV Golf circuit, which was played two weeks ago at The Club at Steyn City in South Africa.

Masters Tournament 2026 full field: How players qualified for 90th edition Based on qualifying criteria, here’s a breakdown of those eligible to compete in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

Prior to that event, Mickelson had not played a LIV event in 2026.

The 2026 Masters Tournament will be the first time since 1994 that neither Mickelson nor Tiger Woods will be competing in the field.