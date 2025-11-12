Sick Marco Penge watches Rory McIlroy YouTube videos to prepare for Dubai finale

For Rory McIlroy to be denied another season-long Race to Dubai title, Marco Penge is going to have to pull off the biggest win yet of his breakthrough year on the European tour.

There’s a problem, though. Penge was consigned to his bed early this week because of sickness and has barely had a chance to see the Earth Course.

Instead, Penge revealed Wednesday he has resorted to watching McIlroy on YouTube to gain an insight into what he’ll have to produce at the World Tour Championship this week.

“I was actually lying in bed yesterday watching Rory play all four rounds from last year on YouTube,” Penge said. “So I felt like I had a pretty good idea before I got here today.

“I was seeing what holes he hits driver off, etc. And I’ll get a good idea tomorrow when I watch him play as well.”

Indeed, the English golfer will be paired with McIlroy for the first two rounds of the season-ending event in Dubai, like he was at the Abu Dhabi Championship last week.

“I’m just approaching the week, watching Rory play golf, making the most of that experience. Learning from him like I did last week in the first two rounds. He’s got more experience than me, and he’s world No. 2 right now,” Penge said.

“I’ll be just be in his shadow, I suppose, and trying to follow him around the golf course,” he added, laughing.

Penge is second in the Race to Dubai standings, around 767 points behind McIlroy. To overhaul McIlroy, Penge — a three-time winner on the tour this year — either needs to win and hope McIlroy finishes worse than second alone, or finish in a tie for second and for the Northern Irishman to be down the leaderboard.

After being away from the course on Monday and Tuesday, Penge at least got to play nine holes on Wednesday morning.

“It’s pretty new to me,” Penge said. “It’s still a golf course, fairways and greens, and that’s the plan, I suppose. You can see it. Just got to hit it straight.”