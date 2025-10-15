How to watch Rory McIlroy at the DP World India Championship
Published October 15, 2025 09:23 AM
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's motivation after the 45th Ryder Cup, analyzing why "PGA Tour events are not a huge priority for him" and debating if he will experience "regular season complacency."
Rory McIlroy is competing for the first time since the Ryder Cup at this week’s DP World India Championship in New Delhi.
McIlroy is one of several notable players in the DP World Tour field, including Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman, Ben Griffin, Luke Donald and Anirban Lahiri.
McIlroy is scheduled to tee off at 9:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday night in Round 1 and at 2:40 a.m. EDT Friday for Round 2.
Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will have coverage for all four days (times EDT):