Three down, four to go: Where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Max Greyserman didn’t get his first PGA Tour victory at the Baycurrent Classic, but he got closer to earning a couple of signature-event starts next season.
Greyserman closed in 65 Sunday in Japan, but fell one shot shy of Xander Schauffele. The runner-up showing, however, moved him from 58th to 51st in FedExCup points. Nos. 51-60 at the end of the Tour’s fall season will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
Current Aon Next 10
- 51. Max Greyserman
- 52. Aldrich Potgieter
- 53. Chris Kirk
- 54. Aaron Rai
- 55. Min Woo Lee
- 56. Jordan Spieth
- 57. Garrick Higgo
- 58. Jake Knapp
- 59. Wyndham Clark
- 60. Joe Highsmith
Four tournaments remaining in FedExCup Fall:
- Oct. 23-26: Bank of Utah Championship
- Nov. 6-9: World Wide Technology Championship
- Nov. 13-16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Nov. 20-23: RSM Classic
At the conclusion of the RSM on St. Simons Island, Georgia, the top 100 (down from 125 in previous years) in FEC points will earn full exempt status in 2026.
Among the notable movers this past week: Micheal Thorbjorsen (third at Baycurrent) jumped 18 spots to 72nd; Takumi Kanaya (T-4) moved from 135th to 113th; and Alex Smalley (T-4) got some breathing room, moving up 10 places to 77th.
Nos. 95-105 on the FedExCup Fall points list (*exempt for 2026):
- 95. Beau Hossler
- 96. Adam Scott*
- 97. Sami Valimaki
- 98. Patrick Fishburn
- 99. David Lipsky
- 100. Max Homa*
- 101. Isaiah Salinda
- 102. Austin Eckroat*
- 103. Joel Dahmen
- 104. Max McGreavy
- 105. Victor Perez