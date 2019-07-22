Shane Lowry’s family and friends couldn’t wait to celebrate the new Champion Golfer of the Year’s win at Royal Portrush on Sunday, driving straight to Dublin to get the party started after his six-stroke victory.
The videos that emerged from inside the bar – with Lowry on stage with the claret jug in one hand and an adult beverage in the other – give you a pretty good idea of just how epic the celebration was, but a little insight from his grandmother confirms the party was a certified rager.
In an interview with RTÉ News, Lowry’s granny, Emily Scanlon, spoke about how proud she was of her grandson’s success and how happy she is to be alive to see him win The Open.
And then she dropped this line ...
“I hadn't drank a brandy since 2009 - drank two yesterday, it's nearly killing me.”
View this post on Instagram
🥃 'I hadn't drank a brandy since 2009 - drank two yesterday, it's nearly killing me.' Emily Scanlon has spoken of the celebrations and of how proud she is of her grandson, Shane Lowry, as the Offaly man celebrates his Open success. Golf champion Shane Lowry and his family have been celebrating his win at Royal Portrush yesterday. The 32-year-old won the tournament by six shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood of England. Lowry becomes the fourth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug in 12 years, after Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlory. Celebrations continued last night at his home golf club, Esker Hills, in Tullamore. Details of his homecoming are expected to be announced later today. President Michael D Higgins described Lowry's win as both a personal and historic victory, saying he had brought pride and joy not only to sports fans around Ireland but to the Irish everywhere. #golf #portrush #shanelowry
That's right. Lowry's win even got granny back on the horse, enjoying (hopefully at the time?) her first brandy in a decade.
The new Open champ officially has a hip, old grannie who can hip-hop, be-bop, dance till ya drop, and yo yo, make a wicked cup of cocoa.