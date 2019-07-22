Shane Lowry’s family and friends couldn’t wait to celebrate the new Champion Golfer of the Year’s win at Royal Portrush on Sunday, driving straight to Dublin to get the party started after his six-stroke victory.

The videos that emerged from inside the bar – with Lowry on stage with the claret jug in one hand and an adult beverage in the other – give you a pretty good idea of just how epic the celebration was, but a little insight from his grandmother confirms the party was a certified rager.

In an interview with RTÉ News, Lowry’s granny, Emily Scanlon, spoke about how proud she was of her grandson’s success and how happy she is to be alive to see him win The Open.

And then she dropped this line ...

“I hadn't drank a brandy since 2009 - drank two yesterday, it's nearly killing me.”

That's right. Lowry's win even got granny back on the horse, enjoying (hopefully at the time?) her first brandy in a decade.

The new Open champ officially has a hip, old grannie who can hip-hop, be-bop, dance till ya drop, and yo yo, make a wicked cup of cocoa.