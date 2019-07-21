Watch: Sh*nk! Stenson snaps club over knee

Getty Images

Luckily, Henrik Stenson only had one hole to go in his Open Championship when his frustration met one of his golf clubs. 

Stenson was in the middle of the fairway on No. 17 with 143 yards to the green when he hit a textbook shank and yelled ‘fore right!’ before snapping his steel-shafted iron over his knee.


Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

He salvaged a bogey on the hole which got him to 3 over for the round, 2 under for the tournament. 

This is the second club-snap of the year, as you may remember when Patrick Reed went full Bo Jackson on No. 18 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. 

More articles like this

Twitter/@EvinPriest
Golf Central

Stenson hits fan in head, lays down for selfie

BY Will Gray  — 

A potentially scary situation took on a more light-hearted turn for Henrik Stenson Saturday on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach.

Henrik Stenson
Grill Room

When in Canada: Tour stars attempt Goal-in-One

BY Jason Crook  — 

During their RBC Canadian Open practice rounds, players were given a shot at the Goal-in-One Challenge - a chance to hit their drives into a hockey net from 285 yards away.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Stenson, McDowell in hunt at Zurich Classic

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III hold the clubhouse lead at the Zurich Classic, but Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell are just two back.