Luckily, Henrik Stenson only had one hole to go in his Open Championship when his frustration met one of his golf clubs.

Stenson was in the middle of the fairway on No. 17 with 143 yards to the green when he hit a textbook shank and yelled ‘fore right!’ before snapping his steel-shafted iron over his knee.

He salvaged a bogey on the hole which got him to 3 over for the round, 2 under for the tournament.

This is the second club-snap of the year, as you may remember when Patrick Reed went full Bo Jackson on No. 18 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.