An elite field of 18 players will convene at Albany in The Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods. The tournament host and reigning Masters champion will be joined by an American-heavy field including Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner and reigning U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland. The only two international participants are Justin Rose, who has a residence at Albany, and defending champ Jon Rahm. Marking the fifth consecutive year the event has been held in The Bahamas, this year’s Hero World Challenge will be played Wednesday, December 4 – Saturday, December 7, with the final round finishing Saturday to accommodate travel to Australia for the Presidents Cup.

Hero World Challenge TV Schedule (All times ET):

Wednesday, December 4:

Hero World Challenge Round 1: 1-4pm

Thursday, December 5:

Hero World Challenge Round 2: 1-4pm

Friday, December 6:

Hero World Challenge Round 3: 11am-4pm

Saturday, December 7:

Hero World Challenge Final Round: 10am-12pm

Hero World Challenge Final Round on NBC: 12-3pm