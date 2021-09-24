SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Both Ryder Cup captains mixed up their pairings for the afternoon fourballs session at the Ryder Cup.

Neither skipper sent out a repeat pairing for the afternoon, despite the Americans leading, 3-1, after the first session. The U.S. hasn’t trailed after the opening session since 2006, but it is 2-4 overall in those matches.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker split up two of his successful pairings for the afternoon, separating Dustin Johnson (Xander Schauffele) and Collin Morikawa (bench), as well as Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (Justin Thomas). Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, who won their opening match, 2 and 1, also won’t play in the afternoon fourballs session.

Stricker said on Thursday night that he wouldn’t deviate from his afternoon plan, no matter what transpired in the first session. He informed his players of that plan on Monday.

Still, it was a historic turnaround: It’s believed to be the first time in Ryder Cup history that no morning pairing returned in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, European captain Padraig Harrington tried out new combinations as well, sitting veteran Sergio Garcia for the afternoon after he and world No. 1 Jon Rahm teamed up for an impressive 3-and-1 leadoff win – the only early match won by the visitors. Rahm will go off with Tyrrell Hatton in the second game.

Sitting for the Americans in the afternoon are Jordan Spieth, Morikawa, Koepka and Berger. On the sidelines for the Europeans will be Garcia, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter, whose opening loss dropped the Englishman to 1-4-1 in his last three cups.

Every team member will have played at least one match by the end of the day.

Here are the fourballs pairings (all times ET):