Matthew Wolff disqualified instead of missing cut at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Matthew Wolff was disqualified from the Masters following the second round after it was discovered he signed for a score lower than what he actually made on No. 17.

Wolff opened with a 76 and continued those struggles on Friday. He made a quintuple-bogey 8 at the first hole and was 6 over for the day, and well outside the cut, when he made the turn. He finished with a second-round 79, officially making bogey on the 17th.

Abraham Ancer was penalized two strokes after video review revealed he’d touched the sand in a hazard while playing the 15th hole on Day 1. Although he’d also signed for a score lower than what he made, the Rules of Golf allow for adjustments after the fact in certain situations.

